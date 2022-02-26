Conte Refuses To Rule Out Tottenham Exit Amid Mounting Pressure; 'Football Is Strange'

Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte has said that he can't rule out leaving the side before his contract expires at the north London club. Conte was appointed the head coach of Tottenham in November 2021 to help the side improve its performance in the Premier League.

Considering his successful coaching career, Conte was expected to change the dynamics at the club and put them back on the winning ways. However, Conte failed miserably as Spurs have lost four of their last five PL matches.

Conte had first raised doubts over his future at Tottenham after the loss against Burnley on Thursday. Conte has now said that although he is committed to the club, he can't rule out quitting before the contract expires.

Conte said it is "very difficult" for him to commit at the moment as to how long he is going to stay with the Spurs. Conte said that things change very quickly in football as three to four years of contract can end in months due to the poor performance of the team.

"I think that at this moment I guarantee the best commitment that I can give to this club. I have another year of contract with this club but you know very well that football is very strange. You can have three, four years of the contract, and the club can sack you. “Sometimes, someone decides to go away. I think that we are starting to build something important for the club. I have always left every club much better than when I found it," Conte was quoted as saying by the Express.

'I'm not so good at improving'

Earlier this week, after losing to Burnley, Conte appeared frustrated and asked the club to make an assessment of his performance. He said it is not right to lose back-to-back matches and that he cannot accept the results. Conte further said that he came to north London to improve their performance but it is very frustrating to watch them lose this way, adding "I'm not so good at improving".

"In this situation, the players are always the same in this club, the club change coaches, but the players are the same, but the result doesn't change. I repeat, I am too honest to accept this type of situation, and for sure we will make an assessment with the club because I repeat, it is not right, it is not right, it is not good for everybody to continue to lose and I can't accept this. It's not good for nobody. In the last five games, we've lost four. This is reality. Not the performance. We lost four of the last five, nobody deserves this situation, this is the reality," Conte was quoted as saying.

"I came in to try to improve the situation but maybe at this moment, I don't know. I'm not so good to improve it. It is very frustrating. Working hard, working a lot, and trying to get out the best of players. Too honest to close my eyes."

Image: AP

