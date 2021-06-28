Copa America 2021: Brazil Held To 1-1 Draw, Peru Finish 2nd After Win Over Venezuela

After winning all their first 3 games of the Copa America 2021, Brazil were finally contained by a team as they drew 1-1 in their game against Ecuador. Brazil have already secured qualification to the next round. having obtained 10 points in 4 games. In another Group B match, it was Peru that got the better of Venezuela as they scored one goal in the 48th minute, which was enough to get them a win. Here is a look at the Copa America scores, results and Copa America highlights from the matches on Sunday.

¡ASÍ QUEDÓ EL GRUPO B! ✅



Brasil 🇧🇷, Perú 🇵🇪, Colombia 🇨🇴 y Ecuador 🇪🇨 consiguieron un lugar en los cuartos de final de la CONMEBOL #CopaAmérica 🏆



ASSIM FICOU O GRUPO B!✅

Brasil 🇧🇷, Peru 🇵🇪, Colômbia 🇨🇴 e Equador 🇪🇨 garantiram uma vaga nas quartas de final#VibraElContinente pic.twitter.com/JdsCfUH51a — Copa América (@CopaAmerica) June 28, 2021

Copa America results: Brazil vs Ecuador

After edging out a narrow win against Colombia, Brazil held on to a draw to maintain their winning streak in the competition. It was a goal from Eder Militao that put the hosts ahead in the 38th minute after a phenomenal ball from Everton was headed into the net by Militao. Brazil were in cruise control after that and kept a lot of possession only to concede in the 53rd minute after an Angel Mena equaliser for the Ecuadorians to draw things level.

Ecuador played with great intensity and even after conceding in the first half, they showed great determination to equalise. Both the teams failed to create enough chances, but Ecuador needed the draw to keep themselves in the competition. Gustavo Alfaro's men are yet to win a game in the competition, they have scored 5 goals and conceded 6. Even though they have secured a place in the quarterfinal they will have to step up and deliver some big performances to make their way ahead in the competition.

Copa America results: Peru vs Venezuela

Peru have been brilliant in the Copa America 2021. They have secured 7 points in the group stage and also defeated Colombia which has helped them climb up to the 2nd spot on the table. It was once again Andre Carrilo's goal in the 48th minute that gave Peru a 1-0 win against their South American rivals. It was an intense game as both teams made enough chances, but Venezuela's shorthanded side was unable to find a goal to help them move to the quarters.

Venezuela were given an early setback after almost 8 of their team members were detected with Covid 19, but the team fought really well and even managed to draw their game against Colombia. A victory in the game against Peru would have helped them make it to the next round, but lack of attacking firepower let the Venezuelans down as they were knocked out of the Copa America 2021.

Copa America scores from Sunday

Group B

Brazil 1- 1 Ecuador

Venezuela 0- 1 Peru

Image Credits: La Tri, Seleccion Peruana