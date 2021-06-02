Copa America 2021: Brazil President Confirms Support For Hosting; Fixture Details Awaited

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has said as far as he and his ministers, including Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga, are concerned, "it has already been decided" that Brazil will host the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) Copa America 2021.

On Monday morning, the CONMEBOL, based in Paraguay, announced the election of Brazil as an alternate venue to hold the Copa America 2021, since Argentina and Colombia are both unable to host the competition as originally planned.

The tournament was supposed to be co-hosted by Argentina and Columbia. Argentina was ruled out amid an increase in COVID-19 cases in the country whereas, as per reports, Colombia was removed as co-hosts amid ongoing protests against Colombian President Ivan Duque last month.

Copa America in Brazil

Speaking to supporters in front of Alvorada Palace in Brasilia, President Jair Bolsonaro said that the Brazilian Football Confederation contacted him on Monday to discuss the issue, while he has also spoken with "all relevant ministers," and the result has been positive.

However, Chief of Staff Luiz Eduardo Ramos said on Monday afternoon that there was still no official confirmation that the Copa America would be held in Brazil, due to a series of measures that needed to be evaluated.

Copa America schedule

Brazil will be hosting Copa America for a second straight time after having hosted the previous edition in 2019. In fact, the five-time world champions are the reigning champions having won their ninth title in 2019.

Like other continental tournaments, Copa America was initially scheduled for 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced its postponement by a year. The 47th edition of the tournament was originally scheduled to take place from 12 June to 12 July 2020 and it was all set to be staged in Argentina from June 13th till July 10, 2021.

Copa America 2021 fixtures

The Copa America 2021 was initially set to begin on June 13, with the final match on July 10, but due to announced changes, the actual date is yet to be confirmed.

(With ANI Inputs)