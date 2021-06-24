Copa America 2021 Results And Highlights: Brazil Seal Controversial Win, Peru-Ecuador Draw

Defending champions Brazil came back from the dead to clinch a brilliant comeback albeit in controversial circumstances which dominated headlines of the Copa America 2021 results. Earlier in the day, Ecuador played out a scintillating 2-2 draw against Peru to further intensify the race for the knockout spots. Here's a look at the Copa America 2021 highlights from Wednesday night's games and how they have affected the Copa America standings.

Brazil vs Colombia highlights: Controversial goal gives Brazil win in 10th minute of stoppage time

Defending champions Brazil had swept opposition in their first two games of Copa America 2021, but Colombia turned out to be the perfect foil for their game plan. Luis Diaz scored in the 10th minute to give the visitors a lead, and Tite's men were left playing the chasing game without much success. Brazil struggled to create chances throughout the game but had a lucky break just 12 minutes before the final whistle when Roberto Firmino headed in the equaliser. In the 78th minute, Argentine referee Nestor Pitana accidentally blocked a pass by Neymar about 10 meters in front of the Colombian area.

Colombian defenders momentarily stopped, while Brazil substitute Lucas Paquetá just moved the ball to left-back Renan Lodi and his cross found Roberto Firmino, whose angled header beat Colombian goalkeeper David Ospina. A lengthy VAR checked later allowed the goal and Colombia were furious, initially refusing to restart the game. Brazil kept up the pressure in the final minutes of the tie and were duly rewarded with Casemiro scoring a winner from Neymar's corner in the 100th minute of the game. The Copa America 2021 results meant that the defending champions thus made it ten wins in a row and continued their perfect start to their title defence.

Ecuador vs Peru highlights: Peru share spoils after second-half recovery

In a game that was a tale of two halves, Ecuador and Peru eventually shared the spoils after playing out a pulsating 2-2 draw. Last year's beaten finalists Peru had the worst possible start to the game as they went down 1-0 as Renato Tapia turned Pervis Estupinan’s cross into his own net. Striker Ayrton Preciado grabbed a second on the stroke of halftime after he got on the end of a Damian Diaz free-kick. Peru however bounced back in fine fashion, with Gianluca Lapadula inspiring a comeback. Lapadula opened his international account four minutes after the break when he fired home a Christian Cueva ball to get his team back in the game. He then turned creator setting up Andre Carillo for the equalising goal five minutes later. A draw keeps both teams' hopes alive of making it to the knockouts as they head into the final group stage game of Copa America 2021.

Copa America 2021 highlights: Copa America standings

Brazil are on top of Group B with three wins in three, guaranteeing their place in the knockouts. Colombia are second with four points after the end of their fixtures and will hope to good fortune to stay in contention for the quarterfinals. Peru meanwhile have four points in three games and are now one of the favourites to progress from the group, while Ecuador and Venezuela are tied at two points each heading into the final group game of Copa America 2021.

