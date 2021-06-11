Copa America 2021 TV Schedule For USA And Canada: Where To Watch Copa America Live?

Quick links:
The upcoming summer is a huge event for international football with the Copa America set to kick off this weekend. Ten South Americam teams will compete for the ultimate continental glory, which remains the oldest active international football competition. Here's a look at where to watch Copa America 2021 live stream, the Copa America 2021 TV schedule for USA, Canada and the Copa America fixtures.
FALTAN 2 DÍAS 😃 para que empiece a vibrar el continente con la CONMEBOL #CopaAmérica 🏆#VibraElContinente— Copa América (@CopaAmerica) June 11, 2021
FALTAM 2 DIAS 😃 para o continente começar a vibrar com a CONMEBOL #CopaAmérica 🏆#VibraOContinente
We are only 2 DAYS 😃 away from the CONMEBOL Copa América 🏆 pic.twitter.com/YICTyCau0M
Fox Sports are the official broadcasters of the Copa America 2021 in the United States. One can also watch the games on Univision, FS1/FS2 and TUDN/Galavision. Fans can also watch the Copa America live stream on fubo TV, which has a seven-day free trial. The live streaming will also be available on Fox Sports' app.
Fans in Canada can tune in to Univision to watch the Copa America 2021. TSN will also provide the coverage of the mega event while French coverage of the tournament is available on RDS. However, all platforms in Canada will need the viewers to subscribe to the service, with TSN and TSN Direct subscribers able to stream all the action live on TSN.ca and the TSN app.