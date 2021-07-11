Copa America Final 2021: Video Of Neymar Hugging Lionel Messi Post-match Goes Viral

Lionel Messi finally got a chance to lay his hands on an elusive silverware at the international level as Argentina beat arch-rivals Brazil 1-0 in the Copa America final at Maracana Stadium on Sunday to win their first continental title since 1993.

However, what really stood out here was an adorable and priceless moment that featured two of the greatest footballers of this generation- Messi and his Brazilian rival Neymar.

Copa America Final 2021: Neymar hugs Messi

While one player celebrated with his teammates, it was an agony for the other. Lionel Messi expressed happiness after getting fourth time lucky in a Copa America final and fifth time in an international final for Argentina whereas, Neymar on the other hand had to settle for a silver medal but, when the two former FC Barcelona teammates came face-to-face at the centre of the Maracana Stadium after the contest, the duo were seen hugging each other and it was a matter of time before the video went viral.

Neymar hugging Messi video

Nothing but respect for Neymar! Messi has been there 4 times ney! Greatest are those who stand tall after falling again and again! Ggs to Brazil for playing a mad 90 mins! And Neymar you have many years ahead of you! #CopaAmericaFINAL pic.twitter.com/KEPqiKgPjs — AM. (@akm_theone) July 11, 2021

Even the netizens were moved after watching the duo share an adorable moment after a tense final. Here are some of the reactions.

That’s a beautiful scene..😘 — Ishita (@ishbose7) July 11, 2021

Neymar knows what it's really meant for Messi. After all the struggles , to win his first international trophy. 🖤💯 — Bunny (@Bunny06969) July 11, 2021

Friendship Forever. — NilanjanRoyChowdhury (@nil_rc) July 11, 2021

Yep that’s an act of true sportsmanship from #Neymar 😍 — Philip Alimo (@alimo_philip) July 11, 2021

Their bonding is just different.. 😍 — Rushhh..🥰 (@Fafda_Jalebii) July 11, 2021

Emotional to see such a heart-warming hugs! — Abu Taher 🇮🇳 (@IntrovertAbu) July 11, 2021

Coming back to the Copa America 2021 final, once Argentina found the back of the net early, they ensured that Brazil never found that much-needed equaliser that was vital for them in order to retain the title.

Argentina found a saviour in winger Angel Di Maria as they put the hosts under pressure within the first half-an-hour of play. For the first 20 minutes, both teams looked to keep each other at bay in order to enjoy an early advantage in this all-important final. However, it was Argentina and Di Maria who succeeded in breaking the deadlock in the 22nd minute.

The 33-year-old successfully made the most of a long pass from the midfield and kicked it well over goalie Ederson as Messi & Co. started celebrating. It was indeed a much-needed breakthrough for the two-time world champions as they got third time lucky in the Copa America final in the last four editions of the continental tournament.

What makes this title clash more interesting is that Messi also finishes as Golden Boot Winner of Copa America 2021. Prior to the tournament decider, the Argentina captain had scored four goals. The most by any player in this tournament. In fact, the six-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi scored three goals during the group stages and his last goal had come during the former world champions' quarterfinal clash against Ecuador where they made a smooth passage to the semis with a clinical 3-0 victory.

Apart from scoring four goals, Lionel Messi also made a tremendous impact with five assists that helped Argentina earn a place in the final.