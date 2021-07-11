Last Updated:

Copa America Final: Lionel Messi-led Argentina Beat Rivals Brazil To Register 15th Title

Argentina beat Brazil 1-0 in the final to win their 15th Copa America title at Maracana Stadium on Sunday.

Argentina finally broke the shackles as they won their first Copa America title since 1993 after an impressive 1-0 win over arch-rivals Brazil at the Maracana Stadium on Sunday. Once Argentina found the back of the net early, they ensured that Brazil never found that much-needed equaliser that was vital for them in order to retain the title.

Argentina found a savior in winger Angel Di Maria as they put the hosts under pressure within the first half-an-hour of play. For the first 20 minutes, both teams looked to keep each other at bay in order to enjoy an early advantage in this all-important final. However, it was Argentina and Di Maria who succeeded in breaking the deadlock in the 22nd minute. 

The 33-year-old successfully made the most of a long pass from the midfield and kicked it well over goalie Ederson as Messi & Co. started celebrating. It was indeed a much-needed breakthrough for the two-time world champions as they look to get third time lucky in a Copa America final.

It was indeed a much-needed win for Argentina captain Lionel Messi as he overcame his nightmarish experiences in major tournament finals- FIFA World Cup 2014, Copa America 2015 & 2016 respectively where he had to be satisfied with the runners up medals. Finally, the football megastar will get an opportunity to wear the winner's medal and also a chance to lay his hands on an elusive silverware at the highest level.

By the virtue of this win, Argentina have won the Copa America title for the 15th time and are tied with Uruguay.
 

