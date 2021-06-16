Copa America: Host Country Brazil Counts 52 COVID-19 Cases Connected To The Tournament

Brazil's health ministry raised the number of COVID-19 cases related to Copa America to 52, including 33 players or staffers. The Ministry on Tuesday said that the increase, from 41 total cases earlier, includes 19 workers hired for the tournament.

Some of the workers are located in Brasilia, where Brazil opened the tournament on Sunday with a 3-0 win over Venezuela, and others in Rio de Janeiro, which hosted Monday’s 1-1 draw between Argentina and Chile.

Brazil Covid 19 cases

Brazil stepped in late as emergency host of the 10-team continental championship despite the country having the second-highest number of recorded deaths from the coronavirus in the world, almost 490,000. The ministry said 3,045 tests have been conducted so far.

The 47th edition of Copa America was originally supposed to be co-hosted by Argentina and Columbia. Argentina was ruled out amid an increase in COVID-19 cases in the country whereas, as per reports, Colombia was removed as co-hosts amid ongoing protests against Colombian President Ivan Duque last month. In fact, like their continental tournaments, Copa America was initially scheduled for 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced its postponement by a year. The 47th edition of the tournament was originally scheduled to take place from 12 June to 12 July 2020.

Brazil is hosting Copa America for a second straight time after having hosted the previous edition in 2019. In fact, the five-time world champions are the reigning champions having won their ninth title on the previous occasion.

The 2021 edition of Copa America is currently being played in Brazil. The tournament that kicked off on June 13 concluded on July 10.

Copa America: Players tested positive for COVID-19

Earlier, Bolivia head coach Cesar Farias told during an official news conference ahead of Copa America debut against Paraguay that he's counting on all players to be with him throughout the tournament, despite positive COVID cases within the delegation,

Forty-eight hours after confirming a coronavirus outbreak, neither CONMEBOL nor the Bolivian Football Federation has identified the players who would be in quarantine. But different media in Bolivia mentioned that one of them would be Marcelo Martins, 33 years old and top scorer in the current South American tie with six goals.

A day prior to the commencement of Copa America, Brazilian media had reported that the Venezuela delegation in Brasilia ahead of Copa America debut against hosts Brazil have five positive COVID-19 cases. Digital news outlets such as Metropoles and GE.com revealed they have confirmed with the Health Secretary of Federal District, where Brasilia is located.

Midfielder Tomas Rincon, captain of La Vinotinto, was separated from the team that traveled to Brazil to attend Copa America and will remain in preventive isolation in Caracas after presenting flu-like symptoms, the Venezuelan Football Federation (FVF) confirmed on Friday. The announcement came after the Federation confirmed that defenders Wilker Ángel and Rolf Feltscher were excluded from the squad list published Thursday after "testing positive for COVID-19 in the last test ".

