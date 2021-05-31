Copa America In Argentina Suspended Due To COVID-19 Surge; CONMEBOL To Announce A New Host

Copa America is without a host country only two weeks before kickoff after South American soccer body CONMEBOL ruled out Argentina amid an increase in COVID-19 cases in the country.

The announcement Sunday night casts doubt on a tournament that has faced major hurdles since the start of the pandemic in March of last year.

Copa America suspended

CONMEBOL said on Twitter — and it was later confirmed by an official — that it was analyzing “the offer of other nations who showed interest in hosting the continental tournament,” without naming them. It also said a new host will be announced “soon.”

Copa America in Argentina

Like other continental tournaments, Copa America was initially scheduled for 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced its postponement. But difficulties mounted as the virus continued to strike the region hard and vaccine rollout remained slow.

The 47th edition of the tournament was originally scheduled to take place from 12 June to 12 July 2020 and it was all set to be staged in Argentina from June 13th till July 10, 2021. However, it was reported earlier this month that Colombia was removed as co-hosts amid ongoing protests against Colombian President Ivan Duque.

The last edition of the Copa America that took place in Brazil in 2019 was conquered by the hosts and Neymar and co. will be looking to defend their title in this campaign. Copa America frequently hands an invitation to other nations to take part in the competition. Australia and Qatar, who were invited for this event before the pandemic changed the whole situation, stepped down, so only the South American teams will be participating, with the schedule being shortened.

COVID-19 cases in Argentina

Argentina is facing a surge of coronavirus infections, with strict lockdown measures imposed last weekend amid a seven-day average of 35,000 cases and 500 deaths. More than 77,000 people have died in the country due to the disease, as the virus continues to spread.

(With AP Inputs)