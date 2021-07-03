Copa America: Lucas Paqueta's Second Half Goal Against Chile Takes Brazil To Semifinal

Defending champions Brazil continued their journey towards retaining their Copa America crown following their solitary goal win over Chile in the quarterfinal on Friday. Lucas Paqueta's 47th minute strike proved to be difference between both the teams in the all important clash. The host will now face Peru, who beat Paraguay in the earlier quarterfinal.

Brazil vs Chile Copa America highlights

The hosts (Brazil) were the first to have an attempt on the target after just 20 minutes into the match. Neymar's pass to Roberto Firmino at far post saw the Liverpool striker missing out on glorius opportunity to score. Chile were quick to respond by bringing Brazil's goalkeeper Ederson into action. The shot stopper had to go down to his right to block Eduardo Vargas shot after the Chile foward got the better of experienced Brazil defender Thiago Silva. Bren Brereton also cam close to level the score for Chile, however his looping header hit the bar.

Gabriel Jesus had a best opportunity to put the home side in the lead before half-time after being played in by Neymar, However Chile goalkeeper Cludio Bravo manged to tip the shot over the bar to keep the scores at 0-0 at the interval. The Selecao however broker the deadlock right after the restart with second-half substitute Lucas Paqueta scoring the goal just 60 seconds after coming on the field. The attacking midfielder volleyed home the shot from close range after a neat bit of build-up play from the hosts.

The joy was short lived for Tite's side after Jesus was sent off right moments after taking the lead following a harsh high kick on Chile's Eugenio Mena which caught him in the face and shoulder. With the advantage of having an extra man on field, Chile piled on the pressure in search of an equalizer, however the Brazil team managed to hold onto th elead and sealed their spot in the semifinal round.

Image: @ Copa America / Twitter