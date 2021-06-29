Copa America Quarter-final Fixtures, Schedule And Predictions

The Copa America 2021 group stages are officially in the books and now it is time for the Copa America quarter-final fixtures. Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay and Chile qualified from Group A while Brazil, Peru, Colombia and Ecuador qualified from Group B. Here is a look at the complete Copa America 2021 schedule as the quarter-finals begin from Friday, July 2 onwards.

Copa America 2021 schedule: Copa America quarter-final fixtures

Friday, July 2

Match 1 - Peru vs Paraguay at 6:00 PM local time (Saturday, July 3 at 2:30 AM IST)

Match 2 - Brazil vs Chile at 9:00 PM local time (Saturday, July 3 at 5:30 AM IST)

Sunday, July 3

Match 3 - Uruguay vs Colombia at 7:00 PM local time (Sunday, July 4 at 3:30 AM IST)

Match 4 - Argentina vs Ecuador at 10:00 PM local time (Sunday, July 4 at 6:30 AM IST)

Copa America 2021 predictions and preview

With the group stages done and dusted, fans are all set for the quarter-finals actions. Argentina finished at the top of the Group A standings with 10 points followed by Uruguay in second. Paraguay finished third in the group while Chile finished a disappointing fourth.

In Group B, Brazil secured the top spot after a dominant display in the group. Peru finished second as they were unable to win their final group game against Venezuela. Meanwhile, Colombia finished the group in a disappointing third place with Ecuador finishing in the final qualification places.

Peru vs Paraguay: Peru win

Brazil vs Chile: Brazil win

Uruguay vs Colombia: Uruguay win

Argentina vs Ecuador: Argentina win

How to watch Copa America quarter-finals in India?

For fans wondering how to watch Copa America quarter-finals live in India can tune into the Sony Sports Network, which has the rights for the tournament's broadcast in India. The Copa America 2021 will be available on Sony Ten 1 SD/HD in English with an alternate Hindu commentary offered on Sony Ten 3 SD/HD. Additionally, the Copa America quarter-final fixtures can also be watched using the live stream available on the SonyLIV app via subscription to the platform. Meanwhile, fans can also keep tabs on the live match updates, scores and in-game highlights on the social media handles of the teams and the tournament's official handles.

