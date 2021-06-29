Copa America standings: Argentina finish on top of Zona Sur, Uruguay steal the second spot

Argentina completed their group stage of the ongoing Copa America 2021 with a 4-1 win over Bolivia. Lionel Messi played outstandingly well and scored 2 goals to help ease the win for the Argentinians. In another Zona Sur game, Uruguay came out victorious over Paraguay to finish 2nd in the group. Here is a look at the Copa America standings, results and the Copa America 2021 scores from Monday.

Copa America results: Argentina vs Bolivia

Argentina opened the scoring in the 6th minute after Alejandro Gomez scored a stunning goal, which was played to him by Messi. The 6-time Ballon D'or winner Messi, made his record 148th appearance special, as he scored 2 goals and assisted the early goal for Argentina to help his side to victory. Messi was at his very best, as he made things very difficult for the Bolivian defence, with all his skilful play inside the box. He scored his second and Argentina's third in the 41st minute after he chipped the ball over the keeper who was off his line to give his team a 3-0 lead going into half-time.

Bolivia scored their first goal from open play in the tournament, after Erwin Saavedra's brilliant strike which helped them grab a consolation goal. Just 2 minutes after he was brought in, Lautaro Martinez scored a goal, which ensured an easy 4-1 win for Argentina to place them at the top of the Zona Sur. Argentina will now face Ecuador in the quarters on Saturday, July 4 at 10:00 PM [Sunday, July 4 at 6:30 AM IST]

Copa America results: Uruguay vs Paraguay

Uruguay completed their final group game with a 1-0 win over Paraguay. Edinson Cavani scored the only goal of the game in the 21st minute. Oscar Tabarez and his men were on full attack mode as they kept knocking on the Paraguayan goal, despite the early lead. Luis Suarez did not start the game, but that did not weaken the attack as they kept creating plays to add pressure on Paraguay.

Fernando Muslera did not have much to do on the night, as Paraguay failed to create chances, which made a win for their South American rivals a foregone conclusion. Eduardo Berizzos' team suffered a major setback in the first half as their star player Miguel Almiron walked out of the game injured and with the quarters approaching, things don't look really good for the Paraguayans.

Copa America standings: Argentina and Brazil finish on top in their respective groups

Argentina secured 10 out of possible 12 points to finish at the top of Zona Sur [Group A.] After having won 2 out of their last 2 games, Uruguay finished second, taking the position from Paraguay. Chile finished 4th in the group and will now have to face the mighty Brazilians.

Brazil secured the top spot after a dominant display in their group. Peru finished at the second spot as they were able to win their final group game against Venezuela. Colombia had a disappointing group stage and they will be hoping for a better performance in the quarters after only finishing 3rd in the table. Ecuador finished their group stage unbeaten, but their 4th place finish has set them up to a match against a strong Argentinian side.

Copa America 2021 scores from Monday

ASÍ TERMINÓ LA FASE DE GRUPOS 🙌​



Estos fueron los resultados de la Fecha 5 de la CONMEBOL #CopaAmérica 🏆​#VibraElContinente



ASSIM TERMINOU A FASE DE GRUPOS 🙌



Estes foram os resultados da Rodada 5 da CONMEBOL #CopaAmerica 🏆#VibraOContinente pic.twitter.com/zSp0lvrFsb — Copa América (@CopaAmerica) June 29, 2021

Zona Sur

Argentian 4 - 1 Bolivia

Uruguay 1 - 0 Paraguay

Image Credits: Copa America, Edi Cavani Official/Twitter