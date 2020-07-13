Copa Por Mexico 2020 Results, Highlights, Semi-final Preview, Schedule

Quick links:
The group stage matches of the Copa por Mexico 2020 have concluded with the top two teams from each group set to advance to the semi-finals of the tournament. The Copa por Mexico schedule will see the competition conclude on July 19, just five days prior to the start of the Liga MX Apertura 2020, which begins on July 24. Here's a look at the Copa por Mexico results, Copa por Mexico highlights and the Copa por Mexico fixtures for the remaining games in the competition.
The Copa Por Mexico began on July 3 with eight teams participating in the tournament. The small contest was divided into two groups with Azul, América, Toluca and Pumas making up Group A while Group B consisted of Chivas Cruz, Tigres, Atlas, and Mazatlán. Here is the list of the Copa Por Mexico results for the Group stage matches:
Copa por Mexico results: DAY 1
Copa por Mexico results: Day 2
Copa por Mexico results: Day 3
Final. #LateConFuria🔴⚫️ pic.twitter.com/Vc5Yko6nHn— Atlas FC EN (@AtlasFC_en) July 13, 2020
The top two teams from Group A include Chivas and Tigres. Chivas won two games and suffered one defeat while Tigres managed one win with two draws. In Group B, Cruz Azul grabbed top spot winning all three of their group matches while America won two and lost one. There are still a total of three Copa por Mexico fixtures remaining. Here is the Copa por Mexico schedule for the semi-finals:
The Copa por Mexico live stream can be followed on Televisa and TV Azteca in Mexico. The Copa por Mexico will not be telecast in India.
