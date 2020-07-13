Copa Por Mexico 2020 Results, Highlights, Semi-final Preview, Schedule

The group stage matches of the Copa por Mexico 2020 have concluded with the top two teams from each group set to advance to the semi-finals of the tournament. The Copa por Mexico schedule will see the competition conclude on July 19, just five days prior to the start of the Liga MX Apertura 2020, which begins on July 24. Here's a look at the Copa por Mexico results, Copa por Mexico highlights and the Copa por Mexico fixtures for the remaining games in the competition.

Copa por Mexico highlights Copa Por Mexico results

The Copa Por Mexico began on July 3 with eight teams participating in the tournament. The small contest was divided into two groups with Azul, América, Toluca and Pumas making up Group A while Group B consisted of Chivas Cruz, Tigres, Atlas, and Mazatlán. Here is the list of the Copa Por Mexico results for the Group stage matches:

Copa por Mexico results: DAY 1

Friday, July 3, 2020: Mazatlán 0-0 Tigres, America 2-0 Toluca

Saturday, July 4, 2020: Cougars 1-4 Cruz Azul, Chivas 2-0 Atlas

Copa por Mexico results: Day 2

Tuesday, July 7, 2020: Atlas 1-0 Mazatlán, Cougars 0-0 America

Wednesday, July 8, 2020: Cruz Azul 1-0 Toluca, Chivas 0-2 Tigres

Copa por Mexico results: Day 3

Saturday, July 11, 2020: Chivas 3-1 Mazatlán, America 1-4 Cruz Azul

Sunday, July 12, 2020: Atlas 2-2 Tigers, Pumas 0-0 Toluca

Copa por Mexico highlights: Copa por Mexico schedule

The top two teams from Group A include Chivas and Tigres. Chivas won two games and suffered one defeat while Tigres managed one win with two draws. In Group B, Cruz Azul grabbed top spot winning all three of their group matches while America won two and lost one. There are still a total of three Copa por Mexico fixtures remaining. Here is the Copa por Mexico schedule for the semi-finals:

Semi-final 1) Tuesday, July 14, 2020, Chivas vs America, kick-off at 9 pm local time

Semi-final 2) Wednesday, July 15, 2020, Cruz Azul vs Tigres with kick-off at 9 pm local time

Final: Sunday, July 19, 2020, winner of SF1 vs winner of SF 2, with kick-off at 8:45 pm local time

Copa por Mexico highlights: Copa por Mexico live stream

The Copa por Mexico live stream can be followed on Televisa and TV Azteca in Mexico. The Copa por Mexico will not be telecast in India.

Image Credits - AP