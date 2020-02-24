COR Vs HUR Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks And Argentina Superleague Schedue

Talleres Cordoba host Huracan for their Matchday 21 clash in the Superliga Argentina 2019-20 season. Talleres Cordoba are currently on the 13th spot of the Superliga Argentina points table with 8 wins in 20 games (Draws 4, Losses 8). Talleres Cordoba have a total of 28 points to their name. The hosts have won just once in their last five clashes (Draws 2, Losses 2). Talleres Cordoba have found the net 26 times this season and conceded 25 goals. They have a goal difference of 1.

Huracan are on the 23rd spot of the Superliga Argentina 2019-20 points table. They have managed to win only three games out of the 20 they've played in the season so far. Huracan have a total of 16 points to their name. They have not won a single game in their last 5 games (Losses 34, Draws 1). They have found the net 11 times this season and conceded 23 goals. They have a negative goal difference of (-12).

The match is scheduled on February 25, 2020 at 6:30 AM at Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes. Read more for COR vs HUR Dream11 Predictions and COR vs HUR Dream11 team.

COR vs HUR Dream11 Predictions

COR vs HUR Dream11 Team (Full Squads)

COR vs HUR Dream11: Talleres Cordoba full squad

Guido Herrera, Mauricio Caranta, Franco Fragueda, Juan Komar, Rafael Pérez, Renzo Paparelli, Javier Gandolfi, Facundo Medina, Enzo Díaz, Fernando Bersano, Leonardo Godoy, Nahuel Tenaglia, Augusto Schott, David Romero, Gonzalo Álvez, Andrés Cubas, Federico Navarro, Tomás Pochettino, Martín Payero, José Mauri, Juan Ignacio Méndez, Cristian Ojeda, Franco Fragapane, Jonathan Menéndez, Lautaro Guzmán, Nahuel Bustos, Guilherme Parede, Mauro Ortíz, Dayro Moreno

COR vs HUR Dream11: Huracan full squad

Antony Silva, Fernando Pellegrino, Saúl Salcedo, Mariano Bareiro, Lucas Merolla, Fernando Cosciuc, César Ibáñez, Agustín Casco, Leandro Grimi, Gonzalo Bettini, Nicolás Romat, Carlos Araujo, Sebastián Ramírez, Joaquín Arzura, Adrián Calello, Mauro Bogado, Agustín Curruhinca, Juan Garro, Martín Ojeda, Javier Mendoza, Juan Vieyra, Rodrigo Gómez, Norberto Briasco, Andrés Chávez, Fernando Coniglio, Nicolás Cordero

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.