Coronavirus: Son Heung-min, Park Ji-sung Donate £65,000 Each To Victims In South Korea

Former Manchester United midfielder Park Ji-sung and Tottenham forward Son Heung-min have reached out to the people affected by Coronavirus in South Korea. The duo has donated £65,000 each to victims of Coronavirus in South Korea. South Korea is one of the countries massively affected by the Coronavirus and arguably great footballers of their country are doing their part to help those affected.

South Korea hit by Coronavirus, most affected country after mainland China

The outbreak of Coronavirus in South Korea is massive, with over 7,300 cases of COVID-19 being confirmed. More than 50 people have lost their lives to the deadly virus and it is one of the worst affected countries outside mainland China, where Coronavirus originated. South Korea is administering about 15,000 tests a day, free of charge and has carried out almost 200,000 screenings so far. It has also set up about 50 drive-through examination centres and issued smartphone alerts about the movements of people who have tested positive.

Son Heung-min and Park Ji-sung donate £65,000 each for Coronavirus victims in South Korea

Park Ji-sung, the former Manchester United midfielder, donated £65,000 to Childfund Korea. Tottenham forward Son Heung-min parted away with the same amount to non-profit organisation Good Neighbours International, with the charitable organisation on the frontlines of the Coronavirus crisis in Asia. Park Ji-Sung, after his contribution, said that despite staying in the UK, he’d like to extend a helping hand to the children, who are suffering from the outbreak of Coronavirus in South Korea.

Son Heung-min quarantined himself after South Korea visit, hopes virus doesn't spread further

South Korea saw Son Heung-min return to Seoul last month for undergoing surgery on his fractured arm. The Tottenham forward is not expected to recover in time to play a part this season. Son Heung-min returned to the UK and imposed self-isolation at his London home as a precautionary measure. Son Heung-Min matched Park Ji-Sung’s donation and hoped that the virus wouldn’t spread further.

Football calendar affected by Coronavirus outbreak

The Coronavirus outbreak has caused significant disruption to the football calendar with Serie A action suspended until early April. La Liga, Bundesliga, Ligue 1 and the Champions and Europa League matches are required to be held behind closed doors. Atlanta and Valencia was held behind closed doors, and the same is expected for the Paris Saint-Germain vs Dortmund, Barcelona vs Napoli and the Bayern vs Chelsea fixture.

