Spanish Football Federation Postpones Copa Del Rey Final Due To Coronavirus

The Spanish Football Federation has postponed the Copa del Rey final between Real Sociedad and Athletic Bilbao due to deadly Coronavirus outbreak. According to the reports, the Spanish domestic cup final set to be played between two most high-profile teams was scheduled to take place on April 18 at Estadio de la Cartuja in Seville. Royal Spanish Football Federation reportedly declared that the match will not take place on an original day, and no fixture date has been revealed as of yet.

OFFICIAL



The CopaDelRey final has been changed to make sure that fans can attend the game. Originally scheduled for April 18, a new date will be decided this week.#COVID19 #Corona #Copadelrey — Man Dem Ma Call (@Alexeli69) March 11, 2020

The Spanish Football Federation is considering moving the dates of the #CopaDelRey final if the game is to be played behind closed doors. They are also going to make a decision about what to do regarding the Spain-Germany friendly on March 26. #rfef https://t.co/pqN50xv1Jp — Semra Hunter (@SemraHunter) March 10, 2020

Football chiefs criticised

As per international media reports, the move was taken amid growing fears of Coronavirus outbreak and just 24 hours after the next two rounds of La Liga games were moved behind closed doors resulting in Spanish football chiefs being criticised on March 11. In order to contain the virus, no Spanish supporters will be allowed to attend any top matches until the first weekend of April, as per the reports.

Spanish press reportedly reacted angrily and criticised to these rulings arguing that matches should be postponed rather than played without fans present. Some popular sports news organisations claimed that 'sport is without soul' if the fans are unable to attend. Spain has confirmed 2,277 cases of coronavirus with 582 new cases. The death toll in the nation stands at 55.

(Picture Credit: Twitter)

