Costa Rica Vs Mexico Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, International Friendlies Live

Costa Rica and Mexico are set to take on each other in an upcoming International Friendly on Tuesday. The match is set to be played in the Hama Trucks Arena on March 30 with the kickoff scheduled for 1:30 AM (Wednesday, March 31) according to IST. Let's have a look at Costa Rica vs Mexico live stream, playing 11, alongside other details of this encounter.

Costa Rica will start off this match after suffering from a string of poor performances as the hosts are winless in their recent matches. After suffering from 2 consecutive losses by a 0-1 margin against Panama, the 50th-ranked team in FIFA standings went on to play out two draws in a row against Qatar and Bosnia and Herzegovina respectively. The hosts will look to find their footing and get some positive momentum on their side at the end of this friendly as they later prepare to take on Mexico again in June during the CONCACAF Nations League.

Mexico, on the other hand, have done pretty well in recent outings winning four of their previous six matches. However, the North American outfit will walk into this match after suffering from a narrow 1-0 loss to Wales in their last outing. The visitors will be aiming to make things right and aim for a turnaround in their fortunes as they look to get back on the winning ways and get back to their best by getting a win against Costa Rica.

Costa Rica vs Mexico Team news: Predicted Playing 11

Costa Rica- Keylor Navas, Juan Pablo Vargas, Keysher Fuller, Francisco Calvo, Bryan Oviedo, Joel Campbell, Ariel Lassiter, Yeltsin Tejeda, Celso Borges, Felicio Brown Forbes, Johan Venegas

Mexico- Guillermo Ochoa, Jorge Sanchez, Jesus Gallardo, Luis Romo, Hector Moreno, Hector Herrera, Edson Alvarez, Orbelín Pineda, Jesus Corona, Andres Guardado, Hirving Lozano

How to watch Costa Rica vs Mexico live in India?

There will no official Costa Rica vs Mexico live stream and broadcast in India. But the live scores and major developments of the match will be updated regularly on the social media pages of the two teams.

Costa Rica vs Mexico Prediction

Mexico will be hoping to shrug off their lone defeat to Wales and aim to bounce back on Tuesday. Costa Rica have received a much-needed boost as Keylor Navas is back in contention to start for the hosts which consolidates their defence to a great extent and may go on to be a tough nut to crack for Mexico. However, El Tri have a great attack and start the match as favourites. Mexico is expected to cruise over Costa Rica and walk with a win at the end of this match.

Prediction: Costa Rica 1-3 Mexico