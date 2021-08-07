Ever since the news of Lionel Messi leaving Barcelona broke, football fans and the fraternity have gone into a frenzy. There is unlikely to be any club that would not want to have Messi in their team. However, given the wages the Argentine is likely to demand, signing him may be out of limits for most clubs. Here is a throwback to when Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp had a laugh when he was asked about the prospect of signing the six-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Jurgen Klopp on signing Lionel Messi at Liverpool in 2020: "No chance"

Jurgen Klopp, who is well known for his charisma and humour, demonstrated exactly that back in 2020 when a question pertaining to Lionel Messi was asked. Amid reports that Messi was pursuing a move elsewhere in 2020, Klopp was asked at a press conference if Liverpool were interested in signing him. Klopp replied, "Interest? Who doesn't want to have Messi in their team? But no chance. The numbers are absolutely not for us. But good player, to be honest!"

Liverpool boss said he's interested in seeing Lionel Messi in Premier League

While speaking at the same conference, Jurgen Klopp added that he would love to see Lionel Messi pursue a move to the Premier League. "It will obviously help Manchester City [if he signed for them] and make it more difficult to beat them. For the Premier League, it would be great 100 per cent to have the best player in the world, that would help but I am not sure the Premier League needs that boost. But it would be a boost for sure. It would be interesting as well to see. He has never played in another league other than in Spain. Football is different here. I would like to see it but I am not sure that I will," concluded Klopp.

Lionel Messi leaving club because of La Liga's fair play rules: Barcelona

While speaking at a press conference on Friday, Barcelona president Joan Laporta explained that the club was not able to register Lionel Messi's contract because of LaLiga's fair play rules. "What we are spending is a lot more than we expected and the current contracts mean that we have this salary mass of great magnitude. This is all tied to fair play. La Liga doesn't follow the criteria of cash, that is why we couldn't fit in the first contract that we agreed with Leo Messi," said Laporta.