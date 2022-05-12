Following Manchester City's emphatic 5-1 win over Wolves on Wednesday night, Pep Guardiola's side now lead second-placed Liverpool by three points, with two games remaining in the season. Belgian star midfielder Kevin de Bruyne was on fire on the night as he scored four of the five goals, with Raheem Sterling scoring the side's fifth.

As the enthralling Manchester City vs Liverpool Premier League title race nears an end, here is a look at all the scenarios that can determine which way the title could go on May 22, the last day of the 2021/22 Premier League season.

Manchester City vs Liverpool Premier League title race scenarios

With Manchester City currently leading Liverpool by two points in the Premier League table, Pep Guardiola's side just need a win and a draw or more to guarantee a fourth England top-flight title in five seasons. As for Jurgen Klopp's side to have any chance of winning the league, not only would they require Manchester City to at least lose one match or draw both games, but they would also need to win both their games.

However, if both sides finish level on points, it gets more complicated as to who would the title swing towards. Below is a look at all the rules that determine how teams finish in the Premier League table if they were to finish the league equal on points:

If two sides finish level on points, then goal difference would be the deciding factor to determine which side finishes higher. If the goal difference is the same, then goals scored would determine which team finishes higher. If the two sides cannot be separated in any of the above ways, then the team with the least points in head-to-head matches in the Premier League season would finish lower. If that record is the same as well, then the club scoring the higher number of goals as the away team in head-to-head matches would finish higher. If none of the above criteria can separate the teams, then the sides would compete in a one-off playoff at a neutral venue that would be determined by the Premier League Board.

Despite the rare chances of a playoff for a title decider in a Premier League season, the possibility does exist this season, with both sides playing out a 2-2 draw at both the Etihad Stadium and at Anfield, thereby ruling out both the third and fourth criteria.