Could Man City Beat Liverpool In Premier League Post Dramatic UCL Defeat To Real Madrid?

Manchester City lost 3-1 to Real Madrid on Wednesday, missing out on the opportunity to advance to the final of the UEFA Champions League. City lost a 1-0 first-leg lead to Madrid in the match, which was played at the Bernabeu Stadium, following two last-minute goals from Rodrygo and Karim Benzema. The goals not only helped Madrid reclaim the aggregate lead but also sealed their victory. The Los Blancos won the game 6-5 on aggregates.

Riyad Mahrez, a City player, scored the game's first goal in the 73rd minute, helping his team to widen their lead. While City appeared to be the favourites to win, Madrid fought back and scored two goals in a row to overturn the lead in their favour. The goals came in the final minutes of the game, with Rodrygo and Benzema each scoring one. While Rodrygo equalised in the 91st minute, Benzema scored the match-winning goal in the 95th minute via a penalty kick.

Can Man City still win Premier League?

With City officially out of the Champions League race, let's see if Pep Guardiola's side can still overcome Liverpool and win the Premier League title. City have past experience of recovering from something similar to last night's debacle. After City lost to Tottenham Hotspur on away goals in the 2019 UEFA Champions League quarter-finals, they needed to win five out of five matches in the Premier League to win the title and Guardiola's side managed it.

City beat Tottenham, Manchester United, Burnley, Leicester City, and Brighton in their last five matches. City also defeated Liverpool 5-4 on penalties to win that year's FA Community Shield. Guardiola's side will be hoping to repeat the feat this year as well when they get on the road to play their final four games of the Premier League. City are slated to lock horns against Newcastle at home on May 8 before travelling to play Wolves and West Ham on May 12 and May 15, respectively.

City will play their final Premier League game of the season against Aston Villa on May 22. City are currently on top of the points table with 26 wins in 34 matches compared to Liverpool's 25 wins in as many games. The point difference between the two sides is negligible with City ahead with just one point.

Image: AP

