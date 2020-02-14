The Debate
Cristiano Ronaldo To Man United For $86 Million? Fans Argue The Possibility On Twitter

Football News

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked with a move to former club Manchester United. Here's how United fans reacted to the rumour on Twitter.

Written By Minaam Ansari | Mumbai | Updated On:
Cristiano Ronaldo

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has been in great form for the defending Serie A champions since his move to Italy. Rumours surrounding the star have begun to intensify with latest reports suggesting that his former club Manchester United would be willing to bring back the Portuguese international to Old Trafford. Here's how Man United fans responded when asked if they would let Ronaldo return for a fee of $86 million.

Also Read | Watch Former Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo workout with his daughter in this adorable video

Twitterati open up on Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Man United

Also Read | Chelsea keeper Kepa hopes to start against Man United after being dropped by Lampard

Cristiano Ronaldo spent six seasons at Man United

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo was signed by Man United in 2003 from Sporting Lisbon. The Portuguese achieved major success with the Red Devils, winning the Premier League thrice (2006-07, 2007-08, 2008-09). He also won the Champions League title in 2008. He scored an astonishing 118 goals for the Premier League outfit in 292 appearances before securing a move to Real Madrid for a then-world record fee of £80 million.

Also Read | Man United forced to shift hotel over coronavirus fears as Dalian Yifang stayed there

Cristiano Ronaldo has been sensational for Juventus this season

Cristiano Ronaldo, who now plays for Juventus, has been enjoying a great campaign this season. He has already netted 24 goals in 29 games this season. His side are placed second on the Serie A points table and will next play against Brescia on Sunday.

Also Read | Odion Ighalo banned from Man United training due to fear of coronavirus outbreak

Published:

