Cristiano Ronaldo To Man United For $86 Million? Fans Argue The Possibility On Twitter

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has been in great form for the defending Serie A champions since his move to Italy. Rumours surrounding the star have begun to intensify with latest reports suggesting that his former club Manchester United would be willing to bring back the Portuguese international to Old Trafford. Here's how Man United fans responded when asked if they would let Ronaldo return for a fee of $86 million.

This is a genuine question, would you be happy if Manchester United signed 35-year old Cristiano Ronaldo for €80 million? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/ETtF7oK0jB — Red Devil Bible (@RedDevilBible) February 12, 2020

Twitterati open up on Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Man United

If Zlatan can do it at 38, Ronaldo could easily keep it young, so yes. Plus, him and Bruno would be lethal — Ian Smith (@Ian_Smith1994) February 12, 2020

Even if he was well over 100 mil it would still be worth every penny...



Man Utd spent 80 mil alone on Frankenstein Slab head 😂 — Hugo (@HELLRAIZER24) February 12, 2020

Would I love to see him back at OT, yes, 80 million no. — 🟢🟡Daniel Nunez 🟢🟡 (@dnunez77_dn) February 12, 2020

would still be our best signing since he signed the last time. — sree. (@ThisHungryPanda) February 12, 2020

No. As great as Ronaldo is he still needs decent service and he wouldnt excell in our current team. Would be a waste on a 35-year old. Rather spend it on one or two younger players that can help improve our overall game — RunkeGlenn (@RunkeGlenn) February 12, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo spent six seasons at Man United

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo was signed by Man United in 2003 from Sporting Lisbon. The Portuguese achieved major success with the Red Devils, winning the Premier League thrice (2006-07, 2007-08, 2008-09). He also won the Champions League title in 2008. He scored an astonishing 118 goals for the Premier League outfit in 292 appearances before securing a move to Real Madrid for a then-world record fee of £80 million.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been sensational for Juventus this season

Cristiano Ronaldo, who now plays for Juventus, has been enjoying a great campaign this season. He has already netted 24 goals in 29 games this season. His side are placed second on the Serie A points table and will next play against Brescia on Sunday.

