Could Ronaldo And Messi Play For Same Team? Report Suggests Dream Team Could Be Possible

Portuguese football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is being linked with reports suggesting that he will join the Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) after leaving Manchester United at the end of the ongoing 2021-22 season. Ronaldo returned to the Old Trafford side in the summer of 2021 for his second spell with the Red Devils. However, the United have suffered from a poor run of form in the season, which also resulted in the manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s exit from the club in December 2021.

Meanwhile, as reported by Football Transfers, Ronaldo might join the Argentine great Lionel Messi in PSG. The report stated that Ronaldo flew to Portugal after not featuring in the Manchester Derby against Manchester City on Sunday. He was ruled out of the match due to a hip flexor injury. While United lost the match 4-1, it might be possible that Ronaldo considers other options.

Football Transfers understands from close sources that Ronaldo’s return to Juventus has been ruled out, while a move to his former club Sporting is also unlikely to occur. That leaves the five-time Balon d’Or award winner with a much-anticipated move to PSG. The idea of Ronaldo playing alongside Messi and Neymar Jr. in the French top-tier league certainly excites the fans and adds the possibility of Ronaldo and Messi picking up the UEFA Champions League trophy together.

How have the top footballers performed in the 2021-22 season?

Since returning to the United in the summer transfer window of 2021, Ronaldo has scored 15 goals in total for the team in 30 matches across all competitions. Nine out of the 15 goals have come in 23 Premier League matches, while he has also contributed with three assists. At the same time, he has also contributed with six goals in six Champions League 2021-22 games.

Meanwhile, Messi has scored seven goals for PSG in 24 games across competitions. However, he has contributed with 10 assists in 17 Ligue 1 games, which is the highest tally of assists in the current season of the tournament. Messi’s PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe is the second-highest goal scorer of the season with 14 goals, while also contributing with 10 assists. Mbappe has been linked with a transfer to Real Madrid.

Image: AP