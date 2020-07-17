Courtois Hits Back At Barcelona After LaLiga Title Win As Rival Fans Told Him To Shut Up

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has hit back at Barcelona after the Los Blancos secured the LaLiga title on Friday night with a win over Villarreal. The Belgian shot-stopper was full of praise for his teammates while taking a dig at the Catalonian club who had told him to 'Shut up' back in May. Courtois also became the first player in history to win the LaLiga title with both Madrid-based clubs - Atletico and Real Madrid.

ALSO READ: Messi, Barcelona Still Haunted By Liverpool Defeat As Rivals Real Madrid Win LaLiga Title

Real Madrid fires shots at Barcelona after LaLiga title win

Following the 2-1 win over Villarreal at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano last night, Real Madrid were crowned as LaLiga champions for the first time in three seasons. While speaking to reporters after the game, a jubilant Courtois said, I trusted this team to come back and overturn Barcelona's lead. Catalonia told me to shut up at one point but now my team are champions." Although Courtois and Real Madrid celebrated their title win, Zinedine Zidane's men had to overcome Barcelona, who were leading the title race when the season was suspended.

ALSO READ: Van Dijk Vs Harry Maguire: Man United Captain Surprisingly Outperforms Liverpool Ace

Real Madrid were two points behind leaders Barcelona when the season was suspended in March. At the time, there were plenty of rumours for the LaLiga season to be cancelled with Barcelona being handed the title, due to their lead. However, Thibaut Courtois was adamant that the season must finish with all games being played because Real Madrid still have a chance of overtaking Barcelona. In April, Courtois said, "It's only a two points gap between Barcelona and us, with 12 games remaining, we still have a chance". The Barcelona faithful laughed off at the comments made by Courtois and told him to 'shut up'.

ALSO READ: Who Is Alvaro Fernandez? Teenager Set To Swap Real Madrid For Man United

It was finally decided that the LaLiga season would resume from June 11 onwards with the 2019-20 season set to be completed. Barcelona faltered upon the resumption with draws against Sevilla, Celta Vigo and Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid pounced to take control of the title race. Real Madrid won 10 games in a row since the restart and secured the LaLiga title on matchday 37, leading second-placed Barcelona by seven points.

ALSO READ: Hakim Ziyech Looks Sharp And Provides An Assist During First Chelsea Training Session

29 - Thibaut Courtois has saved 29 of the 33 shots on target he has faced for @realmadriden in @LaLigaEN since the restart of the competition in June. Vital. pic.twitter.com/Fed5Db1fDz — OptaJose (@OptaJose) July 17, 2020

Real Madrid LaLiga champions: Thibaut Courtois Real Madrid stats

Thibaut Courtois has been exceptional for Real Madrid this season. The 28-year-old has kept 18 clean sheets in 34 LaLiga appearances and is in line to win the Ricardo Zamora Trophy. Real Madrid also boast the best defensive record in LaLiga, having conceded only 23 goals in the season.

Image Credits - Thibaut Courtois Instagram