Coutinho Accepts 50% Wage Cut To Stay Put At Bayern Munich Amidst Financial Crunch: Report

Bayern Munich midfielder Philippe Coutinho's career was hanging in uncertainty some time back with his loan deal set to end on June 30. Things turned complicated for the Brazil international when Barcelona made it clear that he was not in manager Quique Setien's plans. However, in a major sigh of relief, it's now reported that Bayern have extended his loan deal, albeit with a 50 per cent wage cut.

Also Read | Newcastle United open talks with Philippe Coutinho, favourites to sign Barcelona star

Barcelona transfer news: Bayern Munich extend Coutinho's loan deal

According to German media publication Bild, Bayern Munich have extended Coutinho's loan deal until the end of the current season, which has been extended due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, in order to ensure his stay at the club, the midfielder has agreed to reduce his wages by 50 per cent. This arrangement will see Coutinho play in the DFB Pokal final as well as the Champions League that will be played in August.

Coutinho is not the only loanee to have accepted a reduction in his wage. Alvaro Odriozola, who is on a season-long loan to Bayern from Real Madrid and Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic, have also agreed to a wage reduction in ensuring their stay at the Allianz Arena until the end of the ongoing season.

Also Read | Solskjaer to pass up on opportunity to sign Barcelona outcast Philippe Coutinho

Barcelona transfer news: Bayern Munich not to sign Coutinho permanently

Coutinho secured a loan to Bayern Munich at the start of the 2019-20 season, having joined Barcelona in January 2018. Recently crowned Bundesliga champions have an option to sign the midfielder permanently at the end of his loan deal for a reported fee of €120 million ($135 million). However, several German media reports suggest that the Allianz Arena outfit will not exercise this option.

Also Read | Bayern Munich won't exercise 120-million-euro option to buy Philippe Coutinho

Coutinho harbours Premier League return

Barcelona are not keen on marking Coutinho's return at Camp Nou and look to reap financial benefits from his sale. On the other hand, the player is reportedly not interested in a return to Inter Milan or a move to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Instead, Coutinho harbours a dream return to the Premier League, often linked with Newcastle United. Coutinho scored 21 goals for Barcelona in 76 appearances but failed to establish himself at Camp Nou.

Also Read | Philippe Coutinho could miss out on Bundesliga return after picking up an ankle injury

Image courtesy: Philippe Coutinho Instagram