COVID-19 Pandemic: A-League Future In Doubt As FFA Set For Crunch Talks

The Australian top-tier league, A-League, is one amongst the few competitions in the world which are in action. All the major European tournaments have been suspended until further notice due to the recent COVID-19 pandemic. A-League could now join the legion of the leagues that have been put on hold as the tournament could get suspended on Tuesday. Football Federation Australia (FFA) made an official announcement that CEO James Johnson is going to make a "significant announcement regarding the conduct of the Hyundai A-League 2019/20 season" at 10:00 AM (AEDT) on Tuesday.

Writer Ray Gatt confirms the suspension of the league

1/2 With the A-League season to be abandoned, that means the end of my contract with @wswanderersfc It’s been a fantastic eight months spent with a brilliant bunch of people from admin to the players and coaching staff. Thank you for having me. It has been — Ray Gatt (@Gatty54) March 23, 2020

A-League live: COVID-19 pandemic can suspend the league

As reported, CEO James Johnson will address the suspension of the league via the press conference on Tuesday. If, as rumours indicate, the A-League is suspended, the Monday night match between Newcastle Jets vs Melbourne City on Monday will be the last game played before the shutdown. According to reports, there was a meeting held on Monday in which all A-League club officials, the FFA and the players' union (PFA) were present to decide the future of the competition. A-League officials were motivated to complete the league as soon as possible but that looks like a difficult task for now.

News that the A-League will be suspended tomorrow is both a welcome decision but a heartbreaking one nonetheless. We know our professional game is in desperate need of reform but the thought of it collapsing entirely terrifies me. Can we be guaranteed survival? — Lucy Zelić (@LucyZelic) March 23, 2020

