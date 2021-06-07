Covid Scare For Spain 5 Days Before Euro 2020 As Sergio Busquets Tests Positive

The Spanish national football team has been undergoing a covid scare after team captain Sergio Busquets was tested positive for Covid-19. The RFEF revealed Sergio Busquets Covid news by releasing a statement on their official website on Sunday. It led to Spain squad isolation with every player forced to spend some time locked inside after being in close contact with Busquets as a preventative measure ahead of their upcoming Euro 2020 campaign.

Spain's Euro 2020 in trouble after Sergio Busquets Covid news

Following the news of Sergio Busquets testing positive for Covid-19, Spain were forced to pull out from playing their final warm-up game against Lithuania. Scheduled to be played on Tuesday night, the Spanish Under-21s national team will now replace the senior squad and feature in the international friendly match with Luis de la Fuente as the head coach of the team. The inability to feature in the final warm-up game with just around a week left for the upcoming European Championship has dampened Luis Enrique’s preparation for the much-awaited tournament.

However, the Spanish head coach will rather focus on the positive news as the rest of the Spanish national team squad has tested negative for Covid-19. With the UEFA and the Spanish health ministry guidelines demanding a Spain squad isolation, La Roja are expected to carry out individual training instead of the usual training sessions for the next few days before taking on the field in their tournament opener on June 14.

Spain fixtures

La Roja boss Luis Enrique was the only manager to opt against filling all the 26 available slots allowed to be picked for the national team ahead of the Euro 2020. He has time until Saturday to makes changes in the national team setup ahead of their tournament opener against Sweden on June 14.

Following the tournament opener against Sweden in Seville, La Roja are set to square off against Poland at the Estadio de La Cartuja in their second group stage match of the European Championship. Their third and final group stage clash of the tournament is set to be played on June 23 against Slovakia at the same venue.

With the Spanish national team finding itself in a comparatively easy group, Luis Enrique & co. will be looking to top it and advance into the knockout stages of the tournaments. Their aim will be to feature in the Euro 2020 final which is set to be played at Wembley in London, England on July 11, and to win the European Championship.