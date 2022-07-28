'CR7 Not Welcome': Atletico Madrid Fans Express 'absolute Rejection' For Ronaldo Transfer

Portuguese football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo continues to be in the headlines for unfavorable reasons related to the speculations about him leaving Manchester United. During a pre-season friendly match between La Liga side Atletico Madrid and Numancia, strange scenes were witnessed as the Atletico fans held posters saying, “CR7 not welcome” and “CR7”.

Cristiano recently returned to practice with the Old Trafford team amid rumors and speculations about his exit and was liked with a report claiming that the club has shown interest in the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

#mufc BREAKING Atlético Madrid fans revealing a banner saying "CR7 NOT WELCOME" #MUFC pic.twitter.com/7jXnbkgty1 — Stuart batey standwithUkraine 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧 (@batey_stuart) July 27, 2022

Atletico Madrid fans with CR7 not welcome banner. Ronaldo getting rejected by fans too. pic.twitter.com/GZPgfUrMoW — FPL Ash (@FPL_Ash_) July 27, 2022

However, Atletico Madrid fans have seemingly turned down the idea and have also put out a statement expressing “absolute rejection” of the signing. As reported by Sportsbible, Union Internacional de Peñas Atletico de Madrid (Atletico's International Union of Fan Clubs) put out a statement about the same and shed light on the topic. “In light of the possibility of signing Cristiano Ronaldo, if it is more than a simple rumour without any basis, we express our absolute rejection of his hypothetical joining of our club,” the statement read.

Atletico Madrid fans will not accept Cristiano Ronaldo even if he guarantees a trophy

The statement continued to explain that even if the 37-year-old player guaranteed a trophy for the team, they would still not consider the move. It is being understood that Ronaldo’s stellar performance against Atletico is one of the reasons behind the protests against his signing.

“The aforementioned player represents the antithesis of the values that constitute the hallmarks of our Atleti, such as the effort, generosity, modesty and humility of those who want to defend our values. Even in the highly unlikely hypothetical case that a player in steep decline such as Cristiano Ronaldo could guarantee us a trophy, we wouldn't accept his signing. The sense of being a part of our Atletico feeling isn't within his reach, unfortunately for him, and as such he could never receive our affection or recognition.,” Union Internacional de Peñas Atletico de Madrid added.

Cristiano Ronaldo's performance against Atletico Madrid

It is pertinent to mention that over the years, Ronaldo has made a total of 35 appearances against Atletico Madrid and scored 25 goals. The goal tally also includes four sensational hat-tricks and two UEFA Champions League final wins in 2014 and 2016. Ronaldo’s stellar stats against the club explains why the Atletico fans are so miffed with the player.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo was United’s best player in the 2021-22 season as he contributed with 24 goals across competitions. He finished as the third-highest scorer in the Premier League, but the team suffered with dismal results throughout. This led United getting relegated to the UEFA Europa League for the upcoming season as they finished 6th in the Premier League points table.

(Image: AP/@batey_stuart/Twitter)