Cristian Romero's 'Mi Capitan' Post Shows Argentina's Desire To Win World Cup For Messi

Argentina clinched an outstanding 4-2 victory against France on penalties after the scores were tied 3-3 after extra time to help Lionel Messi win his first FIFA World Cup, the only title missing from the 35-year-old's trophy cabinet. With the Argentine captain now getting his hands on the World Cup trophy, it only helped him further cement his legacy in football and help him further establish his name as one of the 'GOATs.'

As the team continue to celebrate their victory, star Tottenham Hotspur defender Cristian Romero took to his official social media handle to upload a video featuring himself and Messi to show the affection he and the rest of his teammates had for the 35-year-old.

Romero's video shows Argentina's desire to win World Cup for Messi

As seen in the video below, Cristian Romero gave a warm embrace to Argentine captain Lionel Messi after the 35-year-old scored a goal against France in the FIFA World Cup 2022 final. This was one of the many moments when Messi's teammates showed their affection for the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward. In most other instances, irrespective of who scored the goal, the team would often gather around Messi to celebrate to show their determination to perform their best for the Argentine captain.

Lionel Messi explains his journey to FIFA World Cup 2022 win

Via an emotional post he penned on his official Instagram handle, Lionel Messi explained the struggles he endured to achieve his dream of winning the FIFA World Cup trophy. The 35-year-old wrote in Spanish, "From Grandoli to the Qatar World Cup took almost 30 years. It was close to three decades when the ball gave me many joys and also some sorrows. I always had a dream of being a World Champion and I didn't want to stop trying, even knowing that maybe I would never give up."

He added, "This Cup we got is also for all those who did not make it in the previous World Cups we played, like in 2014 in Brazil, where they all deserved it for how they fought until the same final, worked hard, and wanted it as much as I did... And we deserved it even in that damn ending."