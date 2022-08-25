Cristiano Ronaldo Agreed For 30% Pay-cut To Leave Man Utd For Borussia Dortmund: Report

Cristiano Ronaldo has remained in the headlines for the entire summer transfer window of 2022, after reports about the 37-year-old looking to leave Manchester United in order to play the Champions League 2022-23 started making rounds. Speculations about his future at Old Trafford continue to be a topic of discussion among football enthusiasts, despite the team’s 2-1 win against Liverpool on Monday. As per a recent report by a German News outlet BILD, it has come to light that Ronaldo was willing to take a significant pay cut to join a German club.

In the past few days, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner was linked with a report claiming that Borussia Dortmund refused to sign Ronaldo due to his salary. However, as per the latest report, the Portuguese national team captain was ready to take a 30% salary cut. It also claims that the club refused the transfer due to Ronaldo’s stature in world football and also the fact that he is now at the final stages of his career.

'You should stop talking about it,' says Borussia Dortmund CEO

While reports claim Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes spoke to the German club’s bosses about his transfer, the club’s CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke said that no such conversation has taken place. As per The Mirror, the Dortmund CEO reportedly said, “I love him as a player, it’s certainly a charming idea. To see Cristiano Ronaldo play at Signal Iduna Park but there is no contact at all between the parties involved. So from now on, you should stop talking about it.”

'They will know the truth when they interview me': Cristiano Ronaldo

With speculations on an all-time high, Ronaldo took to his official social media handle and blasted the press for spreading lies. “They will know the truth when they interview me in a couple of weeks. The media is telling lies. I have a notebook and in the last few months of the 100 news I made, only 5 were right. Imagine how it is. Stick with that tip,” Ronaldo wrote in a comment.

It is pertinent to mention that United has been relegated to play in the UEFA Europa League tournament this year, after finishing 6th in the previous Premier League season. Although Ronaldo returned to Old Trafford on a two-year deal last season, it is understood that Ronaldo wants to play for a Champions League 2022-23 challenger in the upcoming Champions League season. On the other hand, United’s manager Erik ten Hag has maintained his stance on Ronaldo wanting to continue at Old Trafford.