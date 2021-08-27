Cristiano Ronaldo Agrees Terms With Manchester United; Set To Return To Old Trafford

After a dramatic turn of events in the last 24 hours, Manchester United have confirmed the re-signing of Cristiano Ronaldo on a permanent transfer from Juventus. For the past day, it was reported that Ronaldo had agreed on personal terms with Manchester City, with the two clubs yet to agree on a transfer fee. However, things everything changed as they pulled out of the negotiations.

Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Manchester United

The 36-year-old returns to the club where he made 292 appearances and managed to rack up 118 goals and also won his first Ballon d'Or. In the official announcement on their website, United said "Manchester United is delighted to confirm that the club has reached agreement with Juventus for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo, subject to agreement of personal terms, visa and medical." The deal will reportedly keep him at Old Trafford till June 2023.

Earlier, Juve coach Massimiliano Allegri has said that Cristiano wants to leave the club and has no intention of staying on. He spoke at a press conference on Friday ahead of their match against Empoli and revealed that Cristiano does not want to continue with Juve and also explained that he has no hard feelings regarding that decision.

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has earlier said that his side could make a late move for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner when City were still the frontrunners for landing his signature. While speaking to the press, Solskjaer said, "Ronaldo is a legend of the club, and the greatest player of all time, if you ask me. I didn’t think he'd leave Juventus. We've always had good communication, and I know Bruno (Fernandes) has been talking to him. He knows what we feel about him. If he was ever going to move away from Juventus, he knows we're here."

United are reportedly going to pay Juventus €15 million with €8 million in add-ons towards the transfer of Cristiano. It will end up being a guaranteed amount of €20 million as some of the add-ons are considered 'easy' to fulfil according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

(Image Credits: AP)