Cristiano Ronaldo & Tyrone Mings Caught Up In Ugly 'WWE-esque' Brawl, Pulled Apart Later

Portuguese football great Cristiano Ronaldo was involved in a bizarre incident while leading Manchester United against Aston Villa on Sunday night. Playing at Villa Park, United were behind by 3-1 in the 60th minute of the match, when Ronaldo got indulged in a WWE-style brawl with Villa’s Tyrone Mings. Both players were then shown the yellow card, as Aston Villa went on to win the match at their home by 3-1.

Miffed with how closely he was being marked by Mings, Ronaldo expressed his disappointment by dragging down the Villa defended after coming face to face. While United’s Alejandro Garnacho tried to bring his side back into the game, he ended up getting beaten by Matty Cash. Ronaldo stood in front of the goal, as he decided to launch a WWE-style takedown on Mings.

Ronaldo and Mings were then separated by players from both teams, while referee Anthony Taylor signaled for a VAR check after pausing the match. However, the 37-year-old Portuguese was only shown a yellow card for his actions. At the same time, Tyrone Mings was also shown a yellow card for his involvement in the banter.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Tyrone Mings' WWE-style brawl in Premier League

Cristiano Ronaldo and Tyrone Mings got into it 😳 #Ronaldo pic.twitter.com/4n6kVcYE1h — Krishnaprasad (@k4_krishnaaaaaa) November 6, 2022

Historic win for Aston Villa against Manchester United in Premier League

Aston Villa went on to maintain their lead and clinched a 3-1 win, which marked a winning return to the Premier League for Villa manager Unai Emery. The victory also marked the first home win against Manchester United for Aston Villa since August 19 1995. During this period, Villa ended up losing a total of 23 matches, which is the longest winless streak at home for any team against a single team.

Leon Bailey opened the scoresheet of the night with his 7th-minute goal for Villa, before Lucas Digne doubled the lead, four minutes later. United’s only goal came in the 45th minute, which was an own goal by Jacob Ramsey. Ramsey later struck Villa’s 3rd goal in the 49th minute.

With the loss, United found themselves placed 5th in the Premier League 2022-23 points table with seven wins, two draws, and four defeats. United’s points tally stands at 23, which is six points less than 4th placed Tottenham Hotspur. On the other hand, this was Villa’s 4th victory of the season, which took their points tally to 15 points.