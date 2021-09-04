Last Updated:

Cristiano Ronaldo & Wayne Rooney's Sons To Play Together At Manchester United Academy

Cristiano Ronaldo's son, Cristiano Jr, and Wayne Rooney's son, Kai, will be playing together soon for Manchester United just like their fathers.

Cristiano Ronaldo

IMAGE - CRISTIANO & WAYNE ROONEY INSTA


Cristiano Ronaldo's eldest son, Cristiano Ronaldo Junior, is all set to join Manchester United's academy! Ronaldo Junior will reportedly be playing in the youth team along with United legend Wayne Rooney's son, Kai Rooney. Ronaldo and Rooney played together at United for five years, and it seems that their sons are now set to carry on their legacy. 

Cristiano Ronaldo's son to join Wayne Rooney's son at Manchester United Academy 

According to a report by Mirror, Manchester United will soon see Ronaldo Junior playing with Kai Rooney in their youth team. Former Juventus forward, Cristiano Ronaldo's sensational return to Manchester United has been making headlines ever since its initial announcement on 27 August. Now it seems that Ronaldo has decided to enrol his eldest son with the club that began his career as well. 

Cristiano Jr was at Juventus' academy since 2018, while Rooney's son, Kai, signed a contract with Manchester United just last year. Wayne Rooney at the time, took to social media to announce how happy he was that his son had decided to walk in his footsteps. Cristiano has also expressed how much he'd love for his own son to take the same career path as him. The Portuguese captain told DAZN,

I would love for him to be a footballer, because he feels passion for this sport. He is a competitor and he hates losing.

A report by abola.pt confirms that Ronaldo Jr will be team-mates with Kai Rooney for the upcoming season. Kai Rooney, who has been part of United's youth set-up since last year, has already scored a hat-trick against Stoke, and recently went on his first away trip. 

Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney enjoyed successful relationship at Manchester United during their time together. The two played 206 times together over five years and won three Premier League titles and the Champions League, among other major honours.

Speaking about Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester United, Rooney told The Telegraph:

Cristiano is still one of the best players in the world and has won titles everywhere he’s been so he’s going to be huge. He still wants to be the best and I'm sure he will have a big impact on them this season.

Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer] will certainly know that he's in a position now where he needs to start winning these big titles with the players that he's brought in.

For their development, to get to the next step now is to start winning titles.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

