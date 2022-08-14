Cristiano Ronaldo Angrily Storms Off Pitch, Walks Past Erik Ten Hag Without Shaking Hands

Manchester United's poor start to the new Premier League season continued after losing their second consecutive match on Saturday. The Manchester United vs Brentford match saw the Red Devils conceding four goals much to the shock of the travelling supporters. After the loss, Manchester United players went to acknowledge the fans who supported them throughout the match but the same cannot be said about Cristiano Ronaldo who went off the pitch frustrated.

Manchester United vs Brentford: Cristiano Ronaldo snubs manager Erik ten Hag

According to the report by The Mirror David De Gea, Scott McTominay, Anthony Elanga, Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Donny Van de Beek and Diogo Dalot went over to apologise to the Manchester United fans for their poor performance. However, Cristiano Ronaldo did not join the group despite a request from United assistant manager Steve McClaren. The report while quoting Manchester Evening news further said that Ronaldo and manager Erik Ten Hag could be seen on the sidelines exchanging some words before the Portuguese went down the tunnel.

Manchester United news: Erik Ten Hag slams players

After losing the opening match against Brighton on the opening day of the season Manchester United was expected o come up with strong response against Brentford. However, the 4-0 crushing loss has only piled problems on manager Erik Ten Hag. Following the crushing loss against Brentford, the Manchester United manager slammed players for showing a lack of hunger and said that he would have changed the entire team at halftime. Ten Hag became the first Manchester United manager to lose his first two games since John Chapman in 1921.

Speaking in the post-match interview Ten Hag said, “It is always a surprise when you start a game like this. After 35 minutes we conceded four goals. This is not possible. The team has to take responsibility, I feel really sorry for the fans who did everything to support us, we let them down. They are good players and have to take responsibility on the pitch, as a team and as individuals, and that’s what we didn’t do. I asked them to play with belief and take responsibility for their performance, and that’s what they didn’t do."

He further added, “It’s only when we stick together and work hard that we will overcome that. You have to take belief onto the pitch for yourself and the team. Don’t get me wrong, the manager is responsible as well, he has the main responsibility, and I take that. And I will work on that. I have to give them belief, but they have to give it by themselves.”