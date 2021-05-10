Cristiano Ronaldo Reportedly "Appalled" By Secret PL Player For Allegedly Abandoning Child

An astonishing revelation was made in the footballing world recently as a "secret" Premier League footballer was accused of abandoning his child. Cristiano Ronaldo, who reportedly knew the Premier League footballer, was "appalled" to hear this news. The Juventus star reportedly got in touch with the kid's mother, Jaqueline Sousa, shortly after. Here are the details of who is Jaqueline Sousa and an insight into her relationship with this mysterious Premier League footballer.

Who is Jaqueline Sousa? Jaqueline Sousa Premier League footballer relationship

Jaqueline Sousa is an event hostess who reportedly had a secret two-year relationship with a Premier League footballer. While it is not uncommon for footballers to be hit with accusations of debauchery, this scenario goes much beyond that. The Sun recently conducted an interview with Sousa, who not only claimed to have had a child with a married Premier League footballer but also said that the footballer abandoned their child.

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly appalled to hear of Sousa's relationship with Premier League footballer

On hearing the news, Jaqueline Sousa, 33, received messages of support from several friends of the married player, who they believe acted "irresponsibly." The name of the footballer cannot be revealed for legal reasons. This Premier League footballer is now given a date for a court showdown.

Speaking of the court hearing, Jaqueline said, "It will take place in October when his name could be made public. The only people who have been in touch are footballers who know him and were aware of our relationship. One of them is Ronaldo. They were appalled by his behaviour."

Juventus continue to face an uphill battle to finish in the Champions League places after they suffered yet another defeat in the Serie A to AC Milan. The Old Lady are currently fifth in the Serie A standings with 69 points and are a point behind Napoli, who occupy the last Champions League spot. Juventus are already undergoing a financial crisis and losing out on Champions League football would mean that they would have to let go of their costliest assets.

As a result, Ronaldo's Serie A term with Juventus could be coming to an end. During this barren run for Juve, Cristiano Ronaldo has been in stunning form. The Portuguese international has scored 27 goals and three assists in 31 Serie A matches. As a result of this spectacular goalscoring form, he is also Serie A's top goalscorer with the trio of Luis Muriel, Dušan Vlahović and Romelu Lukaku in second place with 21 goals each.