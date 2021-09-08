Cristiano Ronaldo Arrives For United Training Session In Stylish Lamborghini Urus

Cristiano Ronaldo had his first training session on Tuesday, and also met his former teammate and Manchester United’s current coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as he returned to the club’s training facility at the Carrington training ground. Today, Ronaldo was seen driving up for his first full training session with United in a £170k Lamborghini.

Cristiano Ronaldo arrives for his first day of full training ahead of his potential second Manchester United debut this weekend 🔴 pic.twitter.com/81bgrR9vTC — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) September 8, 2021

Ronaldo returned from Portugal following his suspension from Portugal’s World Cup Qualifier match against Azerbaijan. After returning from Portugal, Ronaldo spent five days in quarantine and showed up at the Carrington facility, once his isolation period was over.

When will Ronaldo make his debut?

Ronaldo is in line to make his second debut for the club at home on September 12, against Newcastle United with the 36-year-old training with the club. Ronaldo making his second debut for United is being considered as an iconic occasion at Old Trafford. Earlier on September 3, it was confirmed by the club that Ronaldo will don his iconic no. 7 jersey that he used to wear during his first stint with the club from 2003 to 2009.

Pogba X Ronaldo

Paul Pogba has welcomed the return of Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United. The French midfielder who himself made a return to United from Juventus back in July 2016, told Telefoot that he is looking forward to working with "the best".

"It’s always a pleasure to play with the best, it’s a plus for the players to be able to train with a great player. He’s going to raise the level of the team," said Pogba as quoted by Goal.com

Manchester United have made a few important signings this season in the form of Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane, and Ronaldo. Varane and Pogba have played together for their national team multiple times including the 2018 World Cup where they ended up lifting the trophy. Pogba spoke about the good relationship he has with Varane and said that he brings experience and quality to the club.

"Raph's arrival is a positive for the club, we have a great relationship, we’ve known each other for a while. I’m happy that he’s with us at Manchester to bring his experience and quality to the table."

