Cristiano Ronaldo Asks Manchester United To Release Him From His Contract: Report

Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly asked Manchester United to release him from his contract ahead of the upcoming season. According to a Daily Mail report, Ronaldo and his agent Jorge Mendes held talks with United and asked the side to release him from his contract so he could join a side that will take part in the UEFA Champions League next season. United failed to qualify for the Champions League after finishing sixth in the Premier League table.

Ronaldo joined United for a second stint from Juventus in September last year following which he appeared in 38 games for the Premier League side. Ronaldo finished the 2021-22 season as the leading goal-scorer for United with 24 goals across competitions. The tally includes six goals that Ronaldo scored in the Champions League last season. It is being reported that Ronaldo wants to leave Old Trafford because of their failure to qualify for the Champions League.

Meanwhile, United has reportedly turned down Ronaldo's request to release him ahead of the upcoming season. According to the report, United told Ronaldo that they have no intention of selling him anytime soon. United also stated that they have not received any enquiries for the former Real Madrid star. Ronaldo had joined United on a two-year-deal last year.

Ronaldo returns to training at Old Trafford

Ronaldo, on the other hand, has decided to return to the training session at Old Trafford. He has started his training under the new coach Erik ten Hag. Ronaldo has reportedly vouched to train sincerely with United until his release talks are sorted. Ronaldo was not part of the pre-season friendlies that United played recently and is expected to miss the last two practice games this week. United are slated to play Atletico Madrid and Rayo Vallecano in their last two preseason fixtures on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

Ronaldo will reportedly miss both the games for United and will only return to the starting lineup for the team's first Premier League match. United will play their first game of the season against Brighton later next week on August 7.

Image: AP

