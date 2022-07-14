Cristiano Ronaldo Bags Mega Offer By Saudi Arabia Club Amid Transfer Rumours: Reports

Speculations and rumours surrounding Portuguese football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo wanting to quit Manchester United have been on an all-time high, ever since the summer transfer window of 2022 opened. While the 37-year-old has been linked with reports claiming that he wants to end his ongoing second stint at Old Trafford and join a team where he can challenge UEFA Champions League 2022-23, United’s new manager Erik ten Hag shut down all rumours in a press conference. However, a fresh report is now claiming that a Saudi Arabia club has offered the footballer a lucrative contract.

As per reports by TVI and CNN Portugal, the offer from the Saudi Arabia-based club consists of a £30 million transfer fee, alongside an eye-watering salary of £105 million per year. At the same time, an additional amount of £20 million has been offered towards agent fees. Meanwhile, as cited by The Express, this is the first time Ronaldo is being linked with a drastic move worth £210 million.

It should be noted that Ronaldo is due to represent Portugal in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar and it is not clear whether he is willing to give up on his hopes of playing in the Champions League. It is pertinent to mention that if Ronaldo opts to sign for the Saudi Arabia club, he will completely move away from Europa. Meanwhile, the name of the Saudi Arabia club has not been revealed, as it would raise suspicions about the deal.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said Cristiano Ronaldo is not for sale

Manchester United’s new manager Erik ten Hag was questioned about Ronaldo’s future with the club in his first press conference after taking over the club. Speaking ahead of the pre-season friendly match against Liverpool on Tuesday, the Dutch manager confirmed that Ronaldo continues to be in their plans for the 2022-23 season. United finished 6th in the Premier League 2021-22 points table and have been relegated to play in the UEFA Europa League in the upcoming season.

“We are planning this season with Cristiano Ronaldo, so that’s it. I’m looking forward to working with him,” ten Hag said. On being asked if Ronaldo has asked to leave the club, the manager added, “He hasn’t told me this. I have read but what I say is Cristiano is not for sale. Cristiano is in our plans and we want to (have) success together”.

A look at Cristiano Ronaldo's performance in the 2021-22 season

Ronaldo re-joined United after a gap of 12 years during the summer transfer window of 2021. Although the team suffered from dismal performances across competitions, Ronaldo emerged as the best-performing player for the team. He scored a total of 18 goals for the team in 30 EPL matches and finished the season as the third-highest goal scorer overall. At the same time, he also struck six goals in six Champions League matches.

