Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes All-time Top Goal-scorer In Euro Cup History With 11 Goals

Football icon Cristiano Ronaldo is growing from strength to strength not only at the club level but also at the international arena. In fact, Cristiano Ronaldo made a tremendous impact straight away when he donned the Portuguese jersey and led his team from the front during their UEFA Euro 2020 opener against Hungary at Ferenc Puskás Stadium in Budapest on Tuesday.

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes all-time leading goal-scorer in Euro Cup history

By the virtue of his match-winning brace against Hungary on Tuesday evening, Cristiano Ronaldo is now the all-time leading goal-scorer at Euros with 11 goals to his name. The record was previously held by former French midfielder Michel Platini who had succeeded in finding the back of the net on nine occasions in the European Championships.

Apart from this 'CR7' also boasts of a few more achievements in this competition. He also holds the records for featuring in the most number of UEFA Euro Cups (5) and at the same time, is also the first player to score at five consecutive Euro final tournaments and when it comes to scoring goals at the highest level, Cristiano Ronaldo is now the all-time top scorer for Portugal with 106 goals to his name.

Coming back to the contest, Juventus megastar Cristiano Ronaldo succeeded in finding the back of the net for Portugal in the 87th minute off a penalty and in additional time (90+2'). It was left-back Raphaël Guerreiro who broke the deadlock by scoring a goal in the 84th minute.

Nonetheless, it was Cristiano Ronaldo's brace that mattered the most, and Portugal believe that their captain has rediscovered his rhythm at the right time. It was indeed a much-needed win for the reigning Euro Cup champions as they are placed in the 'Group of Death' that features the current World Cup holders France, and, former world champions Germany. Even though a spirited Portuguese outfit have kickstarted their campaign with a win under their belt, they will be hoping to bring their A-game when they locked horns with Germany at Allianz Arena in Munich on Saturday.