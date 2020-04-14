Cristiano Ronaldo Behind Portugal's Bonus Donation, Reveals Man City Star Bernardo Silva

The Portugal national team recently announced that the players will donate 50 percent of the bonus they received for qualifying for the European competition amid the spread of coronavirus in Portugal. Now, Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva has revealed that the initiative was led by team captain and Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. Earlier too, there were reports of the Cristiano Ronaldo pay cut to help Juventus in the hour of crisis.

Portugal donation: Cristiano Ronaldo initiates donation

We wish a Happy Easter to everyone 🌍❤️🙏#stayhome pic.twitter.com/DZsSKqYWeb — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) April 12, 2020

Bernardo Silva, in a recent interview, was asked how Cristiano Ronaldo behaved on WhatsApp after Man City defender Kyle Walker revealed he removes Silva from group chats occasionally. Silva went on to reveal that Ronaldo was calmer. It was the 35-year-old who suggested the idea to donate the bonus that they received after qualifying for the European competition.

Portugal donation: Cristiano Ronaldo very active on messaging app

Bernardo Silva asserted that Cristiano Ronaldo is very active on the messaging app, often inquiring about the players. The midfielder went on to mock Walker saying that Ronaldo does not kick people out of group conversations.

Cristiano Ronaldo pay cut: Portugal donation towards amateur clubs

The Portugal national team’s bonus will be donated to a fund created by the Portugal Football Federation. The fund will be directed to help the non-professional amateur football clubs during the times of financial distress amid the spread of coronavirus in Portugal.

Cristiano Ronaldo pay cut: Portugal donation amounts to 50% bonus

Portugal Football Federation confirmed the decision of the players to donate 50 percent of their bonus. The statement said that the team has agreed to donate a part of their Euro 2020 bonus keeping up with the spirit of camaraderie between the professional and the non-professional clubs.

Cristiano Ronaldo pay cut details

Cristiano Ronaldo recently agreed to accept a pay cut to help Juventus financially. The news of the Cristiano Ronaldo pay cut was followed by reports of the player's earnings as well. He reportedly earns around $663,000 per week at Turin. The Cristiano Ronaldo pay cut reportedly amounts to around ‎€10 million for four months as the superstar undergoes self-quarantine in his hometown of Madeira, Portugal.

