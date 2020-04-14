The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Cristiano Ronaldo Behind Portugal's Bonus Donation, Reveals Man City Star Bernardo Silva

Football News

Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva has revealed that the Portugal donation initiative was led by team captain and Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

Written By Minaam Ansari | Mumbai | Updated On:
Cristiano Ronaldo

The Portugal national team recently announced that the players will donate 50 percent of the bonus they received for qualifying for the European competition amid the spread of coronavirus in Portugal. Now, Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva has revealed that the initiative was led by team captain and Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. Earlier too, there were reports of the Cristiano Ronaldo pay cut to help Juventus in the hour of crisis.

Also Read | Juventus shares up by 7.94% after Cristiano Ronaldo pay cut

Portugal donation: Cristiano Ronaldo initiates donation

Bernardo Silva, in a recent interview, was asked how Cristiano Ronaldo behaved on WhatsApp after Man City defender Kyle Walker revealed he removes Silva from group chats occasionally. Silva went on to reveal that Ronaldo was calmer. It was the 35-year-old who suggested the idea to donate the bonus that they received after qualifying for the European competition.

Portugal donation: Cristiano Ronaldo very active on messaging app

Bernardo Silva asserted that Cristiano Ronaldo is very active on the messaging app, often inquiring about the players. The midfielder went on to mock Walker saying that Ronaldo does not kick people out of group conversations.

Also Read | Man City star Bernardo Silva has message for fans amid coronavirus lockdown

Cristiano Ronaldo pay cut: Portugal donation towards amateur clubs

The Portugal national team’s bonus will be donated to a fund created by the Portugal Football Federation. The fund will be directed to help the non-professional amateur football clubs during the times of financial distress amid the spread of coronavirus in Portugal.

Cristiano Ronaldo pay cut: Portugal donation amounts to 50% bonus

Portugal Football Federation confirmed the decision of the players to donate 50 percent of their bonus. The statement said that the team has agreed to donate a part of their Euro 2020 bonus keeping up with the spirit of camaraderie between the professional and the non-professional clubs.

Also Read | Bernardo Silva 'very happy' for friend Bruno Fernandes despite rival move

Cristiano Ronaldo pay cut details

Cristiano Ronaldo recently agreed to accept a pay cut to help Juventus financially. The news of the Cristiano Ronaldo pay cut was followed by reports of the player's earnings as well. He reportedly earns around $663,000 per week at Turin. The Cristiano Ronaldo pay cut reportedly amounts to around ‎€10 million for four months as the superstar undergoes self-quarantine in his hometown of Madeira, Portugal. 

Also Read | Bernardo Silva leaves David de Gea helpless with a 25-yard BELTER, WATCH

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
PM Modi
PM MODI EXTENDS COVID LOCKDOWN
PM Modi
PM MODI ON RESUMING IMP ACTIVITIES
Lockdown extended: Abhishek Singhvi terms PM Modi's address 'amazing' but points loopholes
SINGHVI ON LOCKDOWN EXTENSION
Delhi
DELHI CM BACKS PM MODI
Joe Biden
BIDEN RALLIES DEMOCRATS
PM Modi
WHY 3RD MAY AND NOT APRIL 30?