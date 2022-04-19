Last Updated:

Cristiano Ronaldo Bereaved: Pele, Rival Clubs, Others Condole Death Of Football Star's Son

Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodrigues have suffered the loss of their newborn baby son. The football fraternity has offered its condolences

Written By
Joel Kurian
Cristiano Ronaldo, ronaldo pics, old trafford, cristiano ronaldo coming out of tunnel

Image: Instagram/@cristiano


Star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo suffered a tragedy as he lost his baby boy, with long-time partner Georgina Rodriguez. The 37-year-old stated that the birth of his daughter gave them the strength to deal with the death of his son's death with 'hope and happiness.' 

The Manchester United athlete had announced that they were expecting twins in October last year. Later in December, it was shared that it was a girl and a boy.

The football fraternity extended their condolences to the forward.

Football fraternity extend condolences to Cristiano Ronaldo after the death of his son

Ronaldo's Manchester United teammates Marcus Rashford, David de Gea, Diogo Dalo, Alex Telles reacted to the news on Twitter and Instagram.

 

Legendary footballer Pele extended his prayers and thoughts, and hoped that the Almighty comfort their hearts and enlighten every step of the 'difficult time.'

Another former Brazilian footballer Cafu and former Liverpool player-coach Kenny Dalglish extended condolences to the family. 

Manchester United's rival clubs like Liverpool, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur replied to Ronaldo's Twitter post and sent their condolences. Former England footballer Gary Lineker termed it as 'terribly sad news.

"Your pain is our pain. Sending love and strength to you and the family at this time, @Cristiano ❤️" was the message from his former club Juventus. 

READ | 'Time to unbalance the scale': Ronaldo braces for new challenge after 60th career hattrick

His former teammates like James Rodriguez, Alvaro Morata too mourned his loss.

Cristiano Ronaldo became the father of his fifth and sixth child, out of whom only one survived. He has a son named Cristiano Jr with an unnamed partner, born in 2010. He became a father for the second time with the birth of twins, daughter Eva and son Mateo, who were born through a surrogate mother in 2017.

READ | Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. mimics father's iconic celebration after scoring goal for Red Devils

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner welcomed his fourth child, and first with Georgina, when their daughter Alana Martina was born in the same year. 

Cristiano Ronaldo-Georgina Rodriguez statement on death of their son

"It is with deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away," they started their statement. They called the little one as their 'angel' and that they would always love him. They also extended their gratitude to the doctors and nurses, and sought privacy as they mourned the death.

READ | Cristiano Ronaldo scores stunning free-kick vs Norwich to seal 50th club hat-trick; WATCH


 

READ | Yuvraj Singh reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo's 60th hat-trick; 'What is this GOAT made of?'
READ | Cristiano Ronaldo & Georgina Rodriguez suffer tragic death of newborn baby boy
Tags: Cristiano Ronaldo, Pele, Liverpool
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND