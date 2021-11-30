Cristiano Ronaldo Blasts France Football Editor After Lionel Messi's 7th Ballon D'Or Win

Manchester United and Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo's Ballon d'Or dream was quashed this year, with his fiercest rival Lionel Messi going on to win the award. Despite not winning the Ballon d'Or, Cristiano Ronaldo did not hold back on criticising the editor of France Football over his claims about Ronaldo wanting to retire with more Ballon d’Ors than Lionel Messi.

Cristiano Ronaldo hits back at critics for Ballon d'Or claim

After Lionel Messi won his 7th Ballon d'Or on Monday, Cristiano Ronaldo took to Instagram and claimed that Ferré "lied" during the interview. As per Sky Sports, Pascal Ferré, in his interview to the New York Times had claimed that Ronaldo has only one ambition - to retire with more Ballon d'Or awards than Messi.

Cristiano Ronaldo in his Instagram post wrote, "Today's outcome explains the comments by Pascal Ferré last week, when he stated that I confided in him that my only ambition was to finish my career with more Ballon d'Or than Lionel Messi. Pascal Ferré lied and used my name to promote himself and to promote the publication that he works for. It's unacceptable for the person responsible for handing out such a prestigious award to lie in this way and to show disrespect to someone who has always respected France Football and the Ballon d'Or".

He added, "He lied again today to justify my absence from the ceremony due to an alleged quarantine that has no reason to exist. I always congratulate whoever wins, in tandem with the sportsmanship and fair play that have underpinned my career since the start and I do that because I'm never against anyone. I always win for myself and for the clubs that I represent. I win for myself and for those who love me. I don't win against anyone."

'Want my name written in gold in world football history': Cristiano Ronaldo

Talking about the biggest ambition of career, Cristiano Ronaldo said that his biggest career ambition was to win trophies at club and international levels. He also reiterated that he wants to set a good example for those around him and those who aspire to become professional footballers. He said, "My biggest ambition in my career is to have my name written in gold in world football history."

Ronaldo insisted that his focus was on Manchester United's next game, which is against Arsenal, and said that he focused on the efforts that the team can put in to get the Red Devils' season back on track.