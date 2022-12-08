Cristiano Ronaldo Breaks Silence After Reports State He Threatened To Leave Portugal Team

A few hours after the Portuguese Federation declined reports that sensationally claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo had threatened to leave the national team, the 37-year-old himself broke his silence on the matter. The report claimed that Ronaldo was unhappy because of Portugal coach Fernando Santos' decision to bench him against Switzerland, and the only reason that he did not leave the team was because of the impact that his leaving could have had on the rest of the players in the side.

Cristiano Ronaldo breaks silence as shocking reports emerge

Cristiano Ronaldo took to his Twitter handle and put up a post in Portuguese to explain that the unity in the team was unbreakable no matter how much 'outside forces' tried. His post read, "A group too close to be broken by outside forces. A nation too brave to let itself be frightened by any adversary. A team in the truest sense of the word, which will fight for the dream until the end! Believe us! Strength, Portugal!"

Um grupo demasiado unido para ser quebrado por forças externas. Uma nação demasiado corajosa para se deixar atemorizar perante qualquer adversário. Uma equipa no verdadeiro sentido da palavra, que vai lutar pelo sonho até ao fim! Acreditem connosco! Força, Portugal!🇵🇹🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/gUeENXSB5F — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) December 8, 2022

Ronaldo's social media post comes after the Portuguese publication Record put out a sensational report, where they claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo had told head coach Fernando Santos that he might leave the team. And the only reason that the 37-year-old decided to stay back was that his departure could have negatively affected the morale of the team. Since this report came out, the Portuguese FA has also now responded to it. The Portuguese FA's detailed statement addressing this report read,