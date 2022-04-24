Cristiano Ronaldo Celebrates 100th PL Goal With Heartfelt Tribute To Late Son

Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 100th Premier League goal in a match between Manchester United and Arsenal on Saturday. After skipping United's previous game against Liverpool to mourn the death of his newborn son, the 37-year-old scored the game's only goal for his side.

Ronaldo paid a touching homage to his late son after scoring the goal on Saturday. The striker marked the occasion by raising his left hand to the sky, dedicating it to his infant boy, who died late last week.

Ronaldo also took to his official Instagram handle to share the picture, where he can be seen pointing his finger up at the sky in honour of his son. The post has garnered more than 8 million likes since being shared 15 hours ago.

Ronaldo shares news of his son's demise

Earlier this week, Ronaldo took to social media to inform the demise of his newborn son. Ronaldo wrote on Instagram that his newborn baby had tragically passed away during the birth of his twin children. Ronaldo's daughter and partner, Georgina Rodriguez survived. Ronaldo said that it is the greatest pain that any parent can feel, while he thanked the doctors and the nurses for their expert care and support.

"It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel. Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness. We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support," Ronaldo wrote.

"We are all devastated at this loss, and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you," he added.

As far as last night's game is concerned, Arsenal began by taking an early lead with two goals, including a penalty. Nuno Tavares and Bukayo Saka scored the first two goals for Arsenal. Ronaldo then scored the only goal for United to take the scoreline to 2-1. In the 70th minute, Granit Xhaka scored another goal for the Gunners to take an unassailable lead of 3-1.

Image: CristianoRonaldo/Instagram