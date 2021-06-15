Cristiano Ronaldo Coca Cola Video Goes Viral; Fans Applaud Portugal Captain's Motto

Cristiano Ronaldo has caught the limelight for his off-field actions ahead of Portugal's Euro 2020 opener against Hungary with "Cristiano Ronaldo Coca Cola video" doing rounds across social media. The incident took place during Cristiano Ronaldo press conference on the eve of the clash as the 36-year-old Juventus star was seen placing the Cola bottles away from himself and asking people to "drink water" instead.

What is Cristiano Ronaldo Coca-Cola incident?

The 36-year-old joined Portugal head coach Fernando Santos as Cristiano Ronaldo press conference took place on the eve of their European Championship clash against Hungary. Ronaldo, who is known to be an extremely disciplined player and especially picky about following a healthy diet, had a couple of Coca-Cola bottles placed in front of him before the start of the interview.

Noticing the Cola bottles, Ronaldo quickly decided to place them away from himself and made sure there were not in the same frame as him before. He was also seen lifting his regular water bottle insisting everyone to 'drink water'. Ronaldo's dedication to live a healthy lifestyle has earned the 36-year-old a lot of praise from fans who took to social media and appreciated his efforts of sticking to his words about promoting healthy foods.

Cristiano Ronaldo moved these two bottles of Coca Cola aside which was kept in front of him in the press meet. He advised to drink water instead. 🔥🔥#CristianoRonaldo #football #EUROS2020 #Ronaldo #cocacola pic.twitter.com/FH1abHy7Lj — Pradeep Krishnan (@pradeep_reports) June 15, 2021

Portugal will now focus on their performance in their Euro 2020 opener on Tuesday. The defending Euro champions are set to begin their journey against an unpredictable Hungary side in a group recalled as the 'Group of Death' by certain sections of football fans.

Portugal find themselves in Group F which is expected to be the toughest group in the ongoing Euro 2020 with Fernando Santos's men drawn against reigning World Cup winners France and 2014 world champions Germany alongside Hungary in the group. Despite a tough draw, Portugal will be looking to make a statement on their intentions of defending their title and will aim to kickstart their campaign with a win over Hungary.

Hungary vs Portugal head to head stats

Historically, the 2016 European Champions have had a major advantage over their opponents in international matches with Portugal winning 9 of the 13 times they have locked horns against Hungary. Both the teams have played out four draws in their head to head meeting with Hungary failing to defeated Portugal in any of their official encounters.

Fernando Santos's men have been one of the best teams heading into the tournament with many pundits deeming them to be the favourites to win the coveted trophy. It remains interesting to see if Portugal manage to live upon their expectations and qualify for the knockout stages of the tournament by getting the better of France and Germany in the group stages.