Cristiano Ronaldo Completes Medical For Manchester United, Returns On A Two-year Deal

Good news for Manchester United fans! Cristiano Ronaldo's highly anticipated return to his former club has drawn closer as reports claim that the Portuguese footballer has completed his medical. Here's everything we know about Cristiano Ronaldo's long-awaited move to Manchester United -

Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United: HERE WE GO! Done deal between Juventus and Man United on permanent move. Cristiano has accepted the contract proposal from Manchester United and he’s coming back. 🔴🇵🇹 #MUFC #Ronaldo



Medical to be scheduled soon.

CR7 IS BACK. Here we go. pic.twitter.com/WXfs3p6GFK — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 27, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo completes medical for Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester United has taken over social media, the news and football fans in general. According to a new report by The Guardian, also confirmed by Fabrizio Romano, Ronaldo has completed his medical for United. According to Sky Sports, Ronaldo has returned to United on a two-year deal.

United has reportedly agreed to pay around £20million to Juventus for the deal. According to The Guardian, Ronaldo is reportedly expected to agree to the terms on a £480,000-a-week deal at United, making him the Premier League's highest-paid player. The outlet also claims that Ronaldo completed his medical for Manchester United in Lisbon.

Fabrizio Romano on the other hand, says that Ronaldo's salary could change owing to the "add-ons" which are a part of his contract with United. The Italian journalist not only reveals that the medical has been completed, but also that Ronaldo's visa process has begun. This fast move could also mean that United plans to unleash their legendary player in the next match against Newcastle, after the International break.

Cristiano Ronaldo has completed his medical as new Manchester United player in Portugal. The contract has been signed. Deal until June 2023. Visa process started. 🔴🛫 #MUFC



His salary could change depending on the many add-ons included in the contract with Man Utd. #Ronaldo — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 30, 2021

Ronaldo's deal, which he has signed on for until June 2023, will see the ex-Juventus player return to his old club after 12 years. Ronaldo's whirlwind return to United shocked football fans across the world since as recently as Friday, rumours of him joining United's fierce and home rivals Manchester City ran amok.

Speaking ahead of United's 1-0 win against Wolves on Sunday, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer also discussed Ronaldo's return to the club and expressed his support. He said:

Hopefully we can get the paperwork sorted and announce it. He is a great player, a great human being. I'm excited to keep building this squad. He will bring something completely different. Let's get him back to United after the break and hopefully he'll be involved as soon as possible. He will make us a better team. Hopefully Cristiano can come in and show what he has done in his career. I am sure he likes all the talk about being old. Make it personal and he will show what he can do.

Cristiano Ronaldo could make his (second) United debut on September 11 against Newcastle.

IMAGE - AP