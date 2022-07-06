Cristiano Ronaldo Considering Pay Cut To Fuel Ambition Of Playing Champions League: Report

Portuguese football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked with reports claiming that the player is considering leaving Manchester United in order to play in the UEFA Champions League 2022-23. Ronaldo made an exciting return to Manchester United in the summer of 2021, eyeing to earn major trophies. However, the team went to suffer from dismal form all season and finished sixth in the Premier League 2021-22 points table.

With United out of contention for the Champions League this season, reports about Ronaldo wanting to bring an early end to his contract with the club started taking over the football world. Fresh reports are now claiming that the footballer is also willing to take a considerable pay cut in order to join a team that can make him play in the Champion League. As per a report by The Independent, winning UCL again or at least winning a major domestic title is the primary motivation for Ronaldo currently.

Will clubs be able to afford Cristiano Ronaldo?

Under Ronaldo’s current contract with United, he reportedly earns a wage of over £500,000, while some sources also claim the amount to be worth over £700,000. The report by The Independent states that Ronaldo is willing to take a significantly lower amount than this, following an initial attempt to sound out potential suitors, which did not bring much interest. Alongside the salary, the majority of the clubs might also have the issue about what Ronaldo’s playing style might mean for the team.

Meanwhile, Man Utd is adamant about not letting go of the iconic player, as he remains to be a key part of new manager Erik ten Hag’s plans. While ten Hag had his first training session with the squad, last Monday, Ronaldo was given a dispensation to miss training due to personal reasons. Meanwhile, the lack of suitors might lead Ronaldo to stay at Old Trafford, without any viable options.

A look at Cristiano Ronaldo's form

Following his return to the club, Ronaldo contributed with a total of 24 goals across competitions and was the highest goal scorer for the team. He netted 24 goals in 30 Premier League games and finished the season as the third-highest goal scorer of the tournament. Considering that he is already 37-year-old, it is unlikely that Ronaldo will miss a chance to play in the Champions League if given an opportunity.

(Image: @manchesterunited/Instagram/AP)