Cristiano Ronaldo Could Leave Manchester United In 2022 Summer Transfer Window: Report

It has been less than six months since Cristiano Ronaldo made his dream return to Manchester United, and now reports emerge that he is already looking to exit the club. The Portuguese international is reportedly unhappy at Old Trafford as the Red Devils continue to struggle in the Premier League.

Following a disappointing 1-0 loss at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers, Ralf Rangnick's side has dropped to seventh place in the table with 31 points, 22 points behind city rival Manchester City, who have played two games more. Although Ronaldo is out of contract at the end of next season, he could depart a year early if he does not agree with the appointment of the next permanent manager, as Rangnick will only remain at the helm until the end of this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo wants top manager to replace Ralf Rangnick

According to the Daily Star, Cristiano Ronaldo is seriously considering his future at Manchester United as he hopes a top manager is brought in to replace interim coach Ralf Rangnick. Following the end of the German manager's term, he will take up the role of 'Senior Advisor' at Old Trafford on a two-year deal and is expected to help decide on the next permanent boss for the upcoming seasons.

Rangnick is expected to be in close contact with new chief executive officer Richard Arnold to get the decision right. Arnold is replacing outgoing executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward when the latter releases his position on February 1. According to the report, the top three potential options to take over the managerial position at Old Trafford include current PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino, current Ajax coach Erik Ten Hag or current Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers.

If Ronaldo were to leave Manchester United without completing his two-year contract, then it would be a real shame as he made his dream return to Old Trafford from Juventus this past summer transfer window. The 36-year old became the highest-paid player in the Premier League and expected himself to return and help the club challenge for trophies. However, with it proving increasingly difficult for the Red Devils to get results, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is likely to evaluate his options closely before making any decision upon his future.

