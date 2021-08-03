Cristiano Ronaldo Could Move To PSG If Real Madrid Sign Kylian Mbappe: Report

Cristiano Ronaldo's spell at Juventus may be coming to an end as reports suggest that the 36-year old is keen on leaving the Serie A giants before the transfer window closes on August 31. As per reports, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is either eyeing a move to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) or his former club Real Madrid. However, Ronaldo's transfer to PSG depends on the future of Kylian Mbappe, who has been linked with a move to the Spanish capital.

Cristiano Ronaldo's transfer rumours

According to AS, Cristiano Ronaldo's move to PSG is only plausible if Kylian Mbappe moves to Real Madrid. With Mbappe valued at a staggering €150m, a transfer exit of the French international would give PSG the funds to secure a move for Ronaldo. Even though Ronaldo is 36-years old, PSG is yet keen on signing him because of his outstanding form last season. The Portuguese international scored 29 goals in 31 league starts for Juventus last season and also ended the season as the league's highest goalscorer.

Ronaldo interested in a return to Madrid if Mbappe stays at PSG

In the scenario that PSG hold on to Kylian Mbappe, Cristiano Ronaldo will reportedly be interested in a move to former club Real Madrid. While Real Madrid president Florentino Perez suggested that a move for Ronaldo does not suit his club, it is believed that Carlo Ancelotti's return as Madrid head coach could offer the Portuguese international a helping hand. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner had a fantastic relationship with Ancelotti when he worked with him in Madrid. Ronaldo described Ancelotti as an 'incredible man, one of the best and most important' people in his career.

French media confident Kylian Mbappe will stay at PSG

However, according to Le Parisien, Kylian Mbappe is expected to stay at PSG despite the French international having reportedly declined to sign a contract extension. Le Parisien wrote, "For all of those who haven't understood, or don't seem to understand, particularly in Spain, Mbappe will stay at PSG this year, as this newspaper revealed on July 1." In case if Mbappe does not sign a contract extension, he will be allowed to leave PSG on a free transfer at the end of the next season.

(Image Credit: AP)