Cristiano Ronaldo Cryptocurrency: First Player Rewarded With Cryptocurrency Tokens

Ahead of Juventus' Serie A clash against Benevento on Sunday, Cristiano Ronaldo became the first footballer to be rewarded with cryptocurrency tokens. The legendary Portuguese striker also received a GOAT shirt from Juve prior to kick-off. Here's why Cristiano Ronaldo was rewarded with cryptocurrency.

Cristiano Ronaldo cryptocurrency: Why was Cristiano Ronaldo rewarded with cryptocurrency?

According to the Spanish newspaper Marca, Cristiano Ronaldo became the first football player to be rewarded for his career achievements in cryptocurrency. The Juventus star received 770 Fan Tokens $JUV for scoring 770 senior goals. JUV is the official Juventus fan token and these tokens give club supporters the chance to vote on club decisions while also giving them access to various perks, competitions and prizes. The 770 JUV tokens rewarded to Ronaldo are approximately worth $11,750 based on the current token price of $15.26.

Cristiano Ronaldo stats: Pele congratulates Cristiano Ronaldo on breaking his record

After a series of goals from Cristiano Ronaldo in this Serie A campaign, Cristiano Ronaldo broke Pele's goalscoring record in official matches. Ronaldo last scored a hattrick during Juventus' 3-1 win over Cagliari. Pele took to his Instagram handle to congratulate the Portuguese legend for breaking his goalscoring record.

Pele wrote, "@cristiano, life is a solo flight. Each makes his own journey. And what a beautiful journey you are having! I admire you a lot, I love watching you play and this is no secret to anyone. Congratulations on breaking my record of goals in official matches. My only regret is not being able to give you a hug today. But I leave this photo in your honor, with great affection, as the symbol of a friendship that has existed for many years."

Cristiano Ronaldo net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Cristiano Ronaldo's net worth is estimated to be around a whopping $500 million, making him one of the wealthiest athletes in the world. The Portuguese star endorses a number of brands such as Nike, Herbalife, Unilever, among others. Moreover, as per reports Ronaldo also has one of the most expensive contracts in football. Ronaldo's contract at Juventus is worth £26m a year, making him the best-paid player in Serie A by some distance.

