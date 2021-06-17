Cristiano Ronaldo Did Not Influence Coca-Cola Share Price, Plummet Began Before Presser

Prior to Portugal's Euro 2020 opener against Hungary, Cristiano Ronaldo grabbed headlines at his press conference when he pushed aside two bottles of Coke placed on the table before holding up a bottle of water. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner then shouted, “Agua” (Portuguese for Water) and his disapproval of the cola was clearly not a good look for one of the six official sponsors at Euro 2020. Reports then claimed that Ronaldo's gesture had an adverse effect on the Coca-Cola share price but sports marketing expert Tim Crow, who spent 20 years as an advisor to Coca-Cola, claims that the downward trend of the stock began even before Ronaldo's disapproval of the drink. Here is the actual impact of the Cristiano Ronaldo Coca Cola controversy on the Coca Cola share price -

Cristiano Ronaldo Coca Cola controversy: Did Coca Cola share price drop after Ronaldo's gesture at press conference?

Portugal skipper Cristiano Ronaldo appeared ‘very upset and angry’ in Monday's pre-match press conference with UEFA Euro 2020 sponsor Coca-Cola placing their cold drinks at the table. Ronaldo looked slightly uncomfortable with the Coke bottles on the table and swiftly picked them up and moved them away before lifting a water bottle. Later that day, multiple reports claimed that Ronaldo's disapproval of the drink resulted in a $4 billion fall in the market capitalization of the beverage giant.

🥤👀 Cristiano Ronaldo wasn't pleased with the bottles of coke at his press conference and shouted 'drink water!'...#POR | #CR7 pic.twitter.com/QwKeyKx2II — The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) June 14, 2021

However, sports marketing expert Tim Crow has rubbished those claims. Crow explained investors aren't driven by what happens at press conferences and that the price of Coke was already on the downward trend before Ronaldo's swipe at the drink.

He said, "To think that Ronaldo's gesture had an impact on the share price of Coca-Cola is complete nonsense. American investors are not driven by what happens in a press conference ahead of a European football match. It doesn’t work like that. Tonnes of stocks went down for several reasons but the two things are not related. There are a billion servings of Coke every day. I think they’ll be OK."

Ronaldo’s swipe at Coke was not to blame for the fall in share price, as it had already been falling before the press conference. “American investors are not driven by what happens in a press conference ahead of a European football match. It doesn’t work like that” — Micah (@Donduro88) June 17, 2021

Crow added, “In one way, Ronaldo dramatised what Coke is about. Coke is about choice. All of those products that are in front of him were Coca-Cola products. Even the water he held up is a Coke product. Coke has a massive portfolio of brands. It has soft drinks, sports drinks, water, juices. Coke is a massive non-alcoholic beverage company. It’s not just about Coca-Cola, there are dozens and dozens of brands and it’s about choice. He’s dramatised that."

Cristiano Ronaldo stats at Euro 2020: Portugal Euro 2020 fixtures

Ronaldo grabbed a brace against Hungary in Portugal's 3-0 win on matchday 1. The star winger overtook Michel Platini as European Championship's all-time top scorer and now has 11 at the grande tournament. He also holds the records for playing in the most Euros (5) and in the most matches (22). Portugal will now face Germany in their second group game on Saturday, June 19th before squaring off against France on Wednesday, June 23.

